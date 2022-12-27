Weezer fulfills promise to fan, gives him a billboard in Berlin, NJ

Weezer buys billboard for fan in Berlin, NJ 00:24

BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Weezer fan who won a Halloween contest received his prize just in time for Christmas.

Around Halloween, a New Jersey man named Logan decorated a Weezer-themed pumpkin and submitted it as his entry in the band's "Weezerween" holiday contest.

The band named him one of the winners of the contest, and bought a billboard on the White Horse Pike near Florence Avenue in Berlin, New Jersey to honor him.

"Hi Logan, this is your billboard. We hope you like it," the billboard reads. It also includes a pumpkin emoji and the signature "-Weezer."

In the Halloween contest, one winning fan carved out a pumpkin and turned it into a miniature stage, complete with flashing lights and mini-pumpkin caricatures of Weezer's members. The pumpkin also appears to have a speaker embedded that plays Weezer songs.

Another winner painted a Halloween-themed riff of the band's Blue Album onto a pumpkin.

You can see the winners over on the band's Instagram .

Weezer, which once partnered with Snuggie to promote an album , has released 15 studio albums and had several hits since forming in 1992.

In 2005, "Beverly Hills" spent 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 100 chart , peaking at No. 10.

The band is playing a few shows next year, stopping in Tempe, Arizona; Tampa, Florida; and Lexington, Kentucky.