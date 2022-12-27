Tuesday's Kwanzaa celebrations set for Hollywood, Long Beach

Kwanzaa celebrations are planned Tuesday in Hollywood and Long Beach, marking the second day of the seven-day African-American festival.

The celebration at Ovation Hollywood will include free coffee and a food bar, a poetry jam by Jamai Fisher, a performance by the Ujima Dance Troupe and a children's crafts corner. The celebration at the shopping complex formerly known as Hollywood & Highland is set for noon-4 p.m.

Kwanzaa celebrations will be at the African American Cultural Center of Long Beach from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday's celebration will include storytelling by Baba the Storyteller, one of the few recognized U.S.-born practitioners of the ancient West African storytelling craft known as Jaliyaa, along with jazz, West African drum and dance performances.

Pasadena's 34th annual Kwanzaa celebration will be conducted from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesday through Zoom and include music and storytelling.

Kwanzaa's focus is the "Nguzo Saba," the Seven Principles, all of which are Swahili words. Each night is dedicated to one of the principles.

The principle for the second night is Kujichagulia, self-determination, "to define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves."

The principle for the third night is Ujima. "One of my favorite principles is Ujima. Ujima means collective work and responsibility in an effort to build and maintain our community," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told City News Service. "It means making the problems of our brothers and sisters, our problems."

The principle for the first night is Umoja -- unity -- expressing the goal of striving for and maintaining unity in the family and community.

The other principles are Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

During the week, a candelabrum called a Kinara is lit, and ears of corn representing each child in the family are placed on a traditional straw mat.

African foods such as millet, spiced pepper balls and rice are often served. Some people fast during the holiday and a feast is often served on its final night.

A flag with three bars -- red for the struggle for freedom, black for unity and green for the future -- is sometimes displayed during the holiday.

The 46th edition of what organizers say is the world's oldest Kwanzaa parade was held on Monday in South Los Angeles .