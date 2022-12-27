ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Tuesday's Kwanzaa celebrations set for Hollywood, Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZYfH_0jvc5mTl00

Kwanzaa celebrations are planned Tuesday in Hollywood and Long Beach, marking the second day of the seven-day African-American festival.

The celebration at Ovation Hollywood will include free coffee and a food bar, a poetry jam by Jamai Fisher, a performance by the Ujima Dance Troupe and a children's crafts corner. The celebration at the shopping complex formerly known as Hollywood & Highland is set for noon-4 p.m.

Kwanzaa celebrations will be at the African American Cultural Center of Long Beach from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday's celebration will include storytelling by Baba the Storyteller, one of the few recognized U.S.-born practitioners of the ancient West African storytelling craft known as Jaliyaa, along with jazz, West African drum and dance performances.

Pasadena's 34th annual Kwanzaa celebration will be conducted from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesday through Zoom and include music and storytelling.

Kwanzaa's focus is the "Nguzo Saba," the Seven Principles, all of which are Swahili words. Each night is dedicated to one of the principles.

The principle for the second night is Kujichagulia, self-determination, "to define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves."

The principle for the third night is Ujima. "One of my favorite principles is Ujima. Ujima means collective work and responsibility in an effort to build and maintain our community," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told City News Service. "It means making the problems of our brothers and sisters, our problems."

The principle for the first night is Umoja -- unity -- expressing the goal of striving for and maintaining unity in the family and community.

The other principles are Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

During the week, a candelabrum called a Kinara is lit, and ears of corn representing each child in the family are placed on a traditional straw mat.

African foods such as millet, spiced pepper balls and rice are often served. Some people fast during the holiday and a feast is often served on its final night.

A flag with three bars -- red for the struggle for freedom, black for unity and green for the future -- is sometimes displayed during the holiday.

The 46th edition of what organizers say is the world's oldest Kwanzaa parade was held on Monday in South Los Angeles .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beverlypress.com

VINTAGE: Rose Parade scheduled for Jan. 2

Margarethe Bertelson, left, who served as Tournament Roses Parade queen in 1960, joined 1980 Rose Parade queen Julie Deane Raatz in this photograph in the Dec. 27, 1979, issue of the Park Labrea News. The parade royalty examined a model of the Eastman Kodak float, which headed down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena during the annual New Year’s Day parade. This year, Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday, and due to a longstanding tradition of never holding the Tournament Roses Parade on Sunday, the parade will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, at 8 a.m., followed by the Rose Bowl Game at 2 p.m. For information, visit tournamentofroses.com.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

First-ever deaf Rose Parade Princess lives out her childhood dream

As Lawry's Restaurant hosts its annual feast for competitors in this year's Rose Bowl, Salia Baligh stands to the side along with the rest of the Tournament of Roses Royal Court welcoming the opposing teams."I'm deaf in my right ear and I'm hard of hearing in my left ear," Baligh said. Born with a birth defect giving her no ear canals or ear drums, Baligh became the first member of the deaf community to be a Rose Parade Princess. "Being born and raised in Pasadena, it's every girl's dream," she said. However, after undergoing two failed surgeries Baligh thought her dream of becoming...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Friends In Deed, Pasadena Jaycees Host Operation Gobbler

First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Friends In Deed Food Pantry partnered with the Pasadena Jaycees (Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce) to hold the 29th annual “Operation Gobbler.” This event helped ensure that more than 400 Pasadena and Altadena and neighboring community families were able to celebrate Thanksgiving.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Retired LA leader Sheila Kuehl bows out swinging

From child star to a revered politician, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl joins “Inside the Issues: The Podcast” host Alex Cohen to discuss her career arc in a free-swinging interview. About the Podcast. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The Issues,” Spectrum...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

'It’s the love she had for the community': Vigil held for mother killed during hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES - A vigil was held Thursday night for Trina Newman-Townsend, a mother and community activist, who was killed during a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve. The 62-year-old had dropped off toys to a local shelter with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 people injured in structure fire in Alhambra

Authorities say at least two people are in critical condition after being injured in a fire in the City of Alhambra Friday morning.The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Electric Aveune.The Alhambra Fire Department along with Los Angeles firefighters responded the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ALHAMBRA, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley):  Jan. 1 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
27K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy