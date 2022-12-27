Driver injured in Del Rey car-to-car shooting

A driver was wounded early Tuesday morning in a car-to-car shooting in the Del Rey area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. at Centinela and Louise avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The male victim called 911 to report the shooting and said the suspect might have been driving an older model Ford Expedition, police said. The victim was reportedly sitting in a pickup truck at the time of the shooting.

Paramedics took the wounded driver to a hospital where his condition was not immediately available.