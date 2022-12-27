ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Driver injured in Del Rey car-to-car shooting

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFts4_0jvc5kiJ00

A driver was wounded early Tuesday morning in a car-to-car shooting in the Del Rey area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. at Centinela and Louise avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The male victim called 911 to report the shooting and said the suspect might have been driving an older model Ford Expedition, police said. The victim was reportedly sitting in a pickup truck at the time of the shooting.

Paramedics took the wounded driver to a hospital where his condition was not immediately available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Search underway for hit-and-run driver that fled scene of crash in Echo Park on foot

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Echo Park back in November. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred back on Nov. 9, at around 7:10 a.m. near Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue. The driver, behind the wheel of a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion, collided with a 1998 Toyota truck, before running from the scene on foot. The occupants of the truck, whom sustained minor injuries in the crash, described the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing around 5'9" tall, weighing around 215 pounds. LAPD Central Traffic detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them  at (213) 833-3713.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead after fatal hit-and-run crash in LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities were seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday. The vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash occurred Thursday around 12:50 a.m. on Western Avenue north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An unknown vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Vigil held for foster mother killed by hit-and-run driver

There were calls for justice in South Los Angeles Thursday during at a vigil for a pastor and foster mother to 10 kids who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve.Family and friends gathered at a makeshift memorial held near the crash scene.On Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend was dropping off toys at a women's shelter near Broadway and 88th street.As she walked to her car with three of her foster kids, she was struck by a blue sedan, which took off without stopping to help.Los Angeles Police reminded the public that a reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to a hit-and-run offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.The LAPD's South Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call (213) 713-9579. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.  Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD: One person killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown

One person died after a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown Thursday morning. Los Angeles Police Department said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area near Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the LAPD. Information on the hit-and run driver and the vehicle was not available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Riverside County deputy hospitalized after being shot

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon.Authorities said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. No other details were immediately available.The Sheriff's Department said they will be holding a press conference later this afternoon. 
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 people injured in structure fire in Alhambra

Authorities say at least two people are in critical condition after being injured in a fire in the City of Alhambra Friday morning.The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Electric Aveune.The Alhambra Fire Department along with Los Angeles firefighters responded the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ALHAMBRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash

VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
VERNON, CA
CBS LA

Man expected to survive after being stabbed in Long Beach

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed from behind in Long Beach.The Long Beach Police responded to incident around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Coronado Avenue where they located a man with a stab wound to his upper body.The man told officers he was walking in the area when another man approached him from behind, stabbed him and ran away.The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.A motive for the stabbing is not known. 
LONG BEACH, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Sheriff’s K9 killed in local shootout

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed by a barricaded suspect during a confrontation in Gardena, according to a report in the LA Times. According to the Times story, “The Gardena Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Department’s help with a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The suspect had been barricaded in the apartment for about 33 hours and was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the neighborhood the previous day, according to City News Service.”
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

'It’s the love she had for the community': Vigil held for mother killed during hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES - A vigil was held Thursday night for Trina Newman-Townsend, a mother and community activist, who was killed during a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve. The 62-year-old had dropped off toys to a local shelter with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
200K+
Followers
27K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy