College football transfer Sam Hartman chooses Notre Dame

College football transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has announced he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 football season.

Hartman arrived at Notre Dame on Wednesday and took his official visit to the campus on Thursday, with reports expecting the quarterback would choose the school for his final year of eligibility at some point in the near future.

That future is now, as Hartman pledged to the Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman, who is going into his second year on the job after a 9-4 finish in his debut campaign that included a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Notre Dame lost previous starting quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal and adding an experienced piece like Hartman should provide an instant boost to the team's offensive potential going into the 2023 season.

More: College football transfer portal tracker for 2023's top players

Hartman has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the nation over the last five seasons for Wake Forest.

He has 12,967 career passing yards with 110 touchdowns and 41 interceptions while averaging 8.1 yards per completion and hitting just under 60 percent of his passes.

He owns the record for the most passing touchdowns in ACC history, reaching the mark in a win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Hartman started 45 games for Wake, going 27-18 in that time.

Insiders have reported that Hartman is "seeking a high-end situation" to boost his profile for next year's NFL Draft.

Wake Forest plays at Notre Dame on Oct. 28 next season.

College football transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook