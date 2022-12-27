Jeremiah Green, the drummer for the band Modest Mouse, is currently being treated for cancer. The band’s frontman Isaac Brock asked people for support on Modest Mouse’s official Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibes”( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.”

