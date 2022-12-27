Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Madonna Straps Into Buckled Boots & Camo Pants to Release ‘Back That Up To The Beat’ While in Malawi With Her Family
Madonna was dressed for travel while releasing her latest song this week. As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician visited children in Malawi, Africa, while officially releasing the original 2015 demo of her song “Back That Up To The Beat,” which went viral on TikTok recently. The singer was accompanied on her trip by her son David Banda and her daughters Mercy James, Estere and Stella. For the occasion, Madonna wore a black bra and a sheer brown tank top beneath an olive green canvas jacket. Paired with the set was a rolled-up pair of brown, black and green camouflage-print pants,...
Zach Bryan drops surprise album ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,’ vows to combat high ticket prices
Zach Bryan gave us all a welcome gift just in time for Christmas. The rising country star, named among Barack Obama’s favorite musicians this year, surprise dropped a new album on Saturday, a collection of live tracks titled, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).”. In...
Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles
Theophilus London, a rapper from Trinidad and Tobago with three studio albums to his name, has been reported missing in Los Angeles, the LAPD confirmed to CNN. The missing person’s report was filed with the department on Tuesday, according to police. “On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London...
Mandy Moore Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Silky Red Gown
Mandy Moore is wasting no time bouncing back following her latest pregnancy. Just over two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith, the 38-year-old actress shared a series of thirst traps to social media on Friday, Dec. 30, where she showed off her stunning postpartum bod. In...
‘White Noise’ makes Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig pretty easy to tune out
Adam Driver and writer-director Noah Baumbach follow their collaboration on the dour “Marriage Story” with a considerably quirkier Netflix movie in “White Noise,” a faithful adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel that loses a great deal in translation. Baumbach’s pandemic-inspired undertones resonate on that level, but it’s played in such stilted fashion as to make “White Noise” pretty easy to tune out.
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Jeremiah Green, the drummer for the band Modest Mouse, is currently being treated for cancer. The band’s frontman Isaac Brock asked people for support on Modest Mouse’s official Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibes”( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.”
‘Paul T. Goldman’ blends fiction and reality in a way that’s as odd as it is funny
The term “hybrid” is thrown around too loosely in entertainment, but it genuinely applies to “Paul T. Goldman,” a Peacock series from the director of the “Borat” sequel that combines fiction with sort-of reality, scripted with a behind-the-scenes “making of” docuseries. Quirky and odd, the show’s main point feels like the fact we’re all the heroes of our story, at least in our own highly subjective eyes.
The most overlooked titles of 2022 in movies, TV, music, books and more
This was a doozy of a year, admittedly made even more overwhelming by the ever-expanding glut of content you know you want to consume. We seem to constantly be barraged by recommendations that have been enthusiastically served up by friends and loved ones — only for most of them to remain on our “to watch” (or read, or listen to) list for months, never to budge. In this upcoming last weekend of 2022, we encourage you to catch up on a few of these overlooked titles that for whatever reason got lost in the crazy shuffle.
Kavi Sharma is American Girl’s first South Asian ‘Girl of the Year’
American Girl’s latest “Girl of the Year” is a spunky Broadway-loving dancer and singer — and also the line’s first-ever South Asian main character. Kavika Sharma, Kavi for short, was unveiled Thursday as American Girl’s 2023 “Girl of the Year.” Unlike other American Girl dolls, “Girl of the Year” dolls are based on modern characters with contemporary stories, rather than those based in American history.
