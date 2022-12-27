Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan State Police reminds people to drive sober on New Year’s
Michigan State Police is reminding people who plan to drink on New Year's Eve to stay away from the steering wheel.
Whitmer to be sworn in for second term as Michigan governor on Sunday
The ceremony will take place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing and will include the oath of office.
MSP prepares for Whitmer’s 2nd inauguration
The event is New Year's Day and it's expected to bring a big crowd to the steps of the capitol.
MSP, local businesses prepare for New Years celebrations
If you're still looking for something to do New Year's Eve, there are lots to choose from here in mid-Michigan.
A chat with Michigan’s first gentleman
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer consistently grabs headlines, both here in the mitten state and nationally, her husband has rarely been seen in the spotlight. In fact, the elusive dentist Dr. Marc Mallory rarely speaks to media. But now, with a nudge from his gubernatorial wife, Dr. Mallory is sitting down […]
Whitmer says Prop 3 may have helped her win election
When asked about election outcomes being boosted by Prop 3, Whitmer said it might have helped her slightly.
Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
State officials to consider TikTok ban on government devices
Our media partners at Mlive report a state spokesperson confirmed that officials are reviewing whether the app is a security threat.
WLNS
Gov. Whitmer Prop 3
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
2 recalls issued for food products sold in Michigan
Two products sold in Michigan have been recalled due to multiple undeclared allergens.
Knob Hill fire victims continue to see community support
"We saved a lot of people that day and we're proud of that," said Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh.
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s annual State of the Great Lakes report.
Michigan flu cases still on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
Ohio measles outbreak may be fueled by vaccine misinformation, health official says: ‘We’re all going to pay dearly’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported on studies showing a significant decline in measles vaccination rates among eligible children, noting that around 40 million eligible children throughout the country missed a dose in 2021.
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in NC now charged with killing Kansas girlfriend
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea. Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on December 6th, three days after officials believe she was killed. Officials say Deluca showed up at a […]
Comments / 0