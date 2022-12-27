ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A chat with Michigan’s first gentleman

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer consistently grabs headlines, both here in the mitten state and nationally, her husband has rarely been seen in the spotlight. In fact, the elusive dentist Dr. Marc Mallory rarely speaks to media. But now, with a nudge from his gubernatorial wife, Dr. Mallory is sitting down […]
Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
Gov. Whitmer Prop 3

Michigan flu cases still on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
