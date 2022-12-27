Read full article on original website
Hunter Health encourages people to be aware of symptoms as respiratory virus cases continue into 2023
At some point this fall and winter, you’ve probably had a cough or a cold and possibly even something more. Dr. Caitlin Chiles with Hunter Health in east Wichita says like many other places, their clinic has seen several more RSV and flu cases this year, as well as still lingering Covid.
Wichita mom searches ‘everywhere’ for children’s Tylenol
A Wichita mom says she has searched everywhere trying to find Tylenol for her sick children. She and her husband ended up knocking on doors, asking if anyone had children's Tylenol to spare.
Walk With Ease program offered locally in January
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
Burning leaves left unattended cause house fire in southeast Wichita
Crews with the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) are on the scene of a house fire in southeast Wichita on Thursday.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Plans may be changing for fire station once trucks move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is going to have a meeting next month to talk about the future of what will be the old fire station once the new one is finished in May. "We have started the conversation with all of our emergency...
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
BrightHouse thankful for community help in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
Fund for Reno County supports over $350K in grants in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Admin: Three member commission will do burn resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is some brief work that the three member commission of Daniel Friesen, Ron Hirst and Ron Sellers will finish at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 before the new commissioners who were elected are seated. "We will begin the meeting with the three commissioners, go through...
Early morning fire damages west Wichita home
No one was hurt in an overnight house fire in west Wichita Friday morning. The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 300 block of N. Elder just after 12:30 Friday morning. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire in the basement and quickly put it out.
Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
Great Bend Starbucks anticipated to open next summer
A storage warehouse was built in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in 1946. The demolition of the 25' x 50' shop building at the corner of 10th and Lincoln was complete this past fall, and now the multinational chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks, will be moving in.
Hutchinson Y wants people to start the year off right
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster with the Hutchinson YMCA wants people to get started getting healthy even before their New Year's resolutions kick in. "We have a pay nothing promotion," Foster said. "There would be no joiner fee. That would normally be a $50 value and there's no prorated amount for January either, so you just join and you wouldn't pay until you are drafted in February. It's a pretty good time to join the Y."
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
