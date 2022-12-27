Roman Reigns has been booked as an unstoppable force since his return to the company back in 2020. Being the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is looked upon as the top face of the company, and with that comes a world of responsibilities. That being said, Reigns is also viewed as a locker room leader and is one of the nicest people in WWE. In fact, Reigns once told a WWE talent not to leave his locker room when they accidentally set up before a show.

