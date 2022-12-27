Read full article on original website
New York DA investigating GOP Congressman-elect George Santos over résumé lies
Nassau County, New York District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced an investigation into Republican Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating his résumé.
‘Clown’ Rep.-elect George Santos unfit for Congress, NY protesters say
Dozens of Long Islanders disgusted with Rep.-elect George Santos’ web of personal and professional deception rallied Thursday and demanded that the Republican not take part in the new Congress next week. “Don’t seat Santos! Don’t seat Santos!” a crowd of about 100 demonstrators chanted outside the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola. Protestors held signs reading “Say no to Santos,” “The Liar Santos Must Resign,” “Make NY3 Santos Free,” “George Santos liar liar you are fired,” and “You should repent not represent.” The protest was organized by Democratic state Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, who said they were especially disgusted with Santos’...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Scolds Tulsi Gabbard on George Santos: 'Zero Grace'
Several Republicans have suggested that Santos vacate his seat before the new Congress convenes, reducing the GOP's already thin majority in the House.
New York prosecutor looking into Rep.-elect George Santos, citing 'fabrications and inconsistencies'
George Santos, the congressman-elect from New York who's admitted to "embellishing" his résumé, is being investigated by a New York prosecutor. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement about her fellow Republican on Wednesday. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Every lie disgraced incoming Congressman George Santos has been accused of making, so far
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as...
New York Dems Wonder How They Dropped the Ball on George Santos
A brutal redistricting process that left state Democrats scrambling to survive. A series of state primaries that put progressives and moderates at each other’s throats. A gubernatorial race where the Democrat won by only a fraction of the traditional margin. And Democrats losing all but one of their competitive races for the House.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: How do you solve a problem like George Santos?
For the first time since the NYT exposed GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.) for fabricating his resume, some prominent Republicans are starting to turn on the congressman-elect. On Tuesday, two New York GOPers who joined Santos in the party’s banner year in the Empire State — Reps.-elect NICK LaLOTA and ANTHONY D’ESPOSITO — put out statements calling for investigations or condemning Santos’ lies.
