Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
kbsi23.com
Weakley County Sheriff’s Department looking for 5 people with active warrants
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five people with active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s department is looking for Rocha Kimmel, Robert Thomas Jr., Amanda Graves, Christopher Leyhue and Diana Navarrete. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries. According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
thunderboltradio.com
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
kbsi23.com
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight warns the public to stay aware of scamming attempts. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received numerous reports of someone calling Calloway County residents, representing themself as Lieutenant Jake Baker from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and requesting money because of legal issues.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
Kentucky correctional officer allegedly assaulted by inmates with weapon
Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton police: Teen stole car, caused 4-vehicle crash, fled scene
BENTON, KY — The Benton Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing numerous charges in connection to a four-vehicle collision that occurred last Thursday. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, emergency personnel responded to the intersection of West 5th and Ash Street in Benton last week, finding a four-vehicle collision with possible injuries.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Police Ask For Help In Stolen Wallet Investigation
Law enforcement officials are asking for help identifying a woman from a surveillance video where a wallet was stolen November 22nd. Cadiz Police say they need the community’s help identifying a woman in connection to a stolen wallet investigation after a card from the wallet was used at HamTown Stop and Go.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Trafficking
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug trafficking after being stopped by law enforcement on South Virginia Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 32-year-old William Carneyhan and while talking with them he continued to reach in his pocket several times. Police say they noticed a bag containing 3 grams of suspected meth he was attempting to hide underneath him while sitting on the ground.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County teen charged after stealing vehicle, causing four-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old male juvenile faces numerous charges after stealing a vehicle and causing a four-vehicle collision in Benton Wednesday, Dec. 22. Authorities responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of West 5th and Ash streets. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle who caused the collision had fled the scene on foot.
kbsi23.com
Dexter, KY man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dexter, Ky. man faces drug charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy N. Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation on Sunday, Dec. 18 about 1:30 a.m. During...
14news.com
Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
Murray Ledger & Times
3 arrested in Hazel on drug-trafficking charges
HAZEL – Three Hazel residents are facing drug-trafficking charges after an investigation last week by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Comments / 0