ORLANDO, Fla. - For the next seven days, more than 100 of the top high school football talents will be in The City Beautiful in preparation for the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 and 247Sports and InsideTheU will be on hand with wall-to-wall coverage of the week. The action kicks off on Thursday with a Media Day event that will run from 10:30 a.m. ET until 5:00 p.m. ET.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO