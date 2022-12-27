Read full article on original website
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Drops Hawks Player To The Ground
Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move in Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees
Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
Live Updates: Miami signees and targets check into the Under Armour All-American game
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the next seven days, more than 100 of the top high school football talents will be in The City Beautiful in preparation for the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 and 247Sports and InsideTheU will be on hand with wall-to-wall coverage of the week. The action kicks off on Thursday with a Media Day event that will run from 10:30 a.m. ET until 5:00 p.m. ET.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Heat get big win against Lakers to regain winning record
Blanche Ely tops Westwood at Sunshine State Winter Challenge
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLORIDA – Behind blistering full court defense, the Blanche Ely Tigers raced past the Westwood Christian Warriors 75-45 at The 3rd Annual Sunshine State Winter Challenge. The Tigers finished with five players in double-figures led by sophomore guard Dylon Hanna’s 15 points. ...
