Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To SeeLIFE_HACKSNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Related
Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a groping incident that took place inside the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street. According to police, on Thursday, at around 11:15 pm, a male suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and groped her buttocks. He then forcibly removed her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the station. At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim suffered minor injuries to her head. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The post Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NBC New York
Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'
A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
Teen-on-teen crime part of troubling spike in NYC youth violence
A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects, a male, and a female, wanted in connection with a shooting death in the Bronx. On Monday, the two individuals were engaged in a dispute with a 29-year-old man near Van Nest Avenue and Mellville Street in the Bronx. At around 9 pm, the man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
MTA guards charged for beating subway rider at Union Square station: NYPD
Three private security guards hired by the MTA to combat fare evasion were arrested after they attacked a 20-year-old man at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old dad in Brooklyn: NYPD
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said. Officers arrested Nikki Secondino, 22, on murder charges in the death of 61-year-old Carlo Secondino. The woman also allegedly stabbed her 19-year-old sister, critically injuring her, at their 17th Avenue home […]
Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo
The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
Armed man fatally shot during 'violent struggle' with NYPD officers in the Rockaways
A suspect was fatally shot by an NYPD officer during a “violent struggle” that followed a foot pursuit in the Rockaways on Thursday night.
4 men shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx; police searching for gunman
One person was killed, and several others were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Wednesday.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Man Gets Life for Fatal Shooting of Bystander at Father’s Day BBQ
Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Dec. 12 that Bronx man, Ralph Berry, was sentenced to life in prison for the June 2000 fatal shooting in The Bronx of innocent bystander, Caprice Jones. Jones was left paralyzed from the shooting and died from his injuries 10 years later in November 2010. Berry was convicted following a jury trial on September 30, 2021, before then-U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan. Judge Nathan, now a U.S. circuit judge, sitting by designation in Manhattan federal court, imposed the sentence.
Man wanted for shooting at car full of people during Bronx dispute
The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly fired several shots at a car during a dispute with the people inside of it in the Bronx earlier this month.
Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting three
On Dec 26, Roland Codrington, a 35-year-old man, got arrested in the Bronx for killing two people and assaulting three. He committed all of the crimes within five days. Codrington got detained while driving a black Mercedes Benz of one of his victims the night after killing him. The police were able to locate the Mercedes Benz and a decedent's auto earlier on Dec 24.
Man, 49, stabbed in head at Tompkins Square Park in the East Village
Police are searching for a man who stabbed another man in the head at Tompkins Square Park on Wednesday. The attacker stabbed a 49-year-old man in the head near Avenue B and 7th Avenue around 2:08 p.m., according to police.
NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are now asking the public to assist them with the identification of a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man in Queens on Christmas day. The suspect was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim at around 1:35 pm inside 106-59 Brewer Boulevard in Queens. At one point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin. They fled the scene immediately afterward. At this time, no arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown. The post NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
34-year-old found dead in West York, suspect in custody
WEST NEW YORK, NJ – A 34-year-old man was found dead from an apparent assault Wednesday night. Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man, who was identified as Jose Cepeda, of West New York. The West New York Police Department was notified of an injured male in the area of 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East on Wednesday, at approximately 11:35 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found a deceased male with visible upper body injuries, later identified as Cepeda. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:23 a.m. on Thursday. The post 34-year-old found dead in West York, suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 4