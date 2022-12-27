NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects, a male, and a female, wanted in connection with a shooting death in the Bronx. On Monday, the two individuals were engaged in a dispute with a 29-year-old man near Van Nest Avenue and Mellville Street in the Bronx. At around 9 pm, the man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO