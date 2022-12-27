Read full article on original website
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
1 critical in multi-vehicle crash involving Philadelphia police SUV
Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning accident in Olney on Friday that involved up to five vehicles, including two police vehicles.
Arrest made in Milford shooting rampage
MILFORD, DE – Police have arrested a Milford man who told family members he wanted to shoot somebody, then shot at three random occupied vehicles. According to the Delaware State Police, 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson of Milford, was arrested on numerous felony charges following that shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening. DSP troopers responded to a shooting at Knollac Drive and Surrey Court at 6:38 p.m. The shooter was identified as E. Keith Hudson and he had walked away from his home carrying a firearm. Hudson called a relative and told him he wanted to shoot someone. When Hudson approached two family The post Arrest made in Milford shooting rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in crash involving tractor-trailer
WILMINGTON, DE – A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Wilmington area early Friday morning. According to the Delaware State Police, at around 2:03 a.m., police were notified of a crash involving a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia that was traveling southbound on Interstate 495. Detectives reported that after exiting the travel lanes, the Freightliner stopped in the triangular ‘gore’ area between the southbound lanes of I-495 and the exit ramp for Route 141. At that time, a 2021 Honda HRV was traveling southbound on I-495, it attempted to exit on the ramp for Route 141. The post One dead in crash involving tractor-trailer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
DUI driver charged after 16-year-old victim dies in hospital
OGLETOWN, DE – A Newark man is facing multiple charges including vehicular assault, DUI and reckless driving after causing a crash that led to the injury of a 16-year-old and the death of another teenager on Tuesday. Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE was arrested by the Delaware State Police. According to the DSP, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling westbound on Ogletown Stanton Road, passing Harmony Road in the right lane at an extremely high speed. “In this case, a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling east on Route 4 in the left turn lane and The post DUI driver charged after 16-year-old victim dies in hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
CSX Train Kills Victim While Traveling Through Maryland: Reports
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads. It is unclear why the person was on …
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
Speeding Driver Killed After Crashing, Ejected From Vehicle In Maryland: State Police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Wednesday morning in Harford County, state police announced.Street resident Bryan Nunez, 25, was killed in Churchville at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 after crashing his Acura TL on Route 136 near Asbury Road, according to of…
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
Philadelphia police: 1 in custody after 'suspicious' death in Overbrook
Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the Overbrook section of the city.
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande
RIO GRANDE, NJ – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal automobile crash that left a woman dead after her vehicle crashed into a home in Rio Grande. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the Middle Township Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Inspira Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a vehicle into a house. “The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four old female of Whitesboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the final cause of death is pending The post Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Gloucester Township Thursday night. Police are continuing their investigation. So far, what is known is that at approximately 5:36 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Gloucester Township Police Department were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending notification of the victim’s next of kin. The Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
WILMINGTON MAN ARRESTED ON FELONY CHARGES FOLLOWING THE RECOVERY OF TWO STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLES – ZYAIRE DAVIS (18)
(Newark, DE 19711) On Monday, December 26, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) located a stolen Honda Civic in the Foxwoods Apartment Complex – Newark. While officers were in the area a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a male arrived and parked near the Honda. The driver of the Jeep exited his vehicle and then entered the stolen Honda to collect property. Officers checked the registration for the Jeep and discovered that the tag did not match the make and model of the vehicle. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep and identified the driver as Zyaire Davis (18) of Wilmington. It was determined that the Jeep he was driving was also stolen.
