Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Related
Video Shows Icy Rescue After Plane Makes Splash Landing In Maryland Creek
New video released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department shows the measures an officer had to go through to come to the aid of a pilot who made an unexpected crash landing into frigid waters in Maryland. Anne Arundel County Police Officer Elizabeth Myers had to think quickly on...
WSET
Kayakers using large screwdrivers as oars saved a pilot after his plane crashed in a creek
EDGEWATER, Md. (7News) — Police say witnesses heard a plane sputtering soon after take-off then watched in horror as the single-engine Piper plunged into Beards Creek in Edgewater, Maryland on Monday morning. But first, they had to get to the stranded pilot. Thankfully, kayaks were within reach. The officer...
CSX Train Kills Victim While Traveling Through Maryland: Reports
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads. It is unclear why the person was on …
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Propane Truck Flips, Leaks Fuel Onto Frederick County Road, Officials Say
All hands were on deck Wednesday morning in Maryland when a propane truck rolled over and leaked fuel into the roadway, tying up traffic for hours in Frederick County. Crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to the 1600 block of Park Mills Road in Adamstown when a driver lost control of his truck and overturned along the side of the road, leaking fluids into the ground and surrounding area.
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say
Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
Police: Robbery suspects trick Severn man into believing they found his lost dog
Police are looking for a group of five teenagers that allegedly assaulted and robbed a man. The suspects are accused of tricking the victim into believing that they had found his lost dog.
WJLA
SEE IT: At least 1 boat catches fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews responded to a boat fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Thursday morning. One boat caught on fire at 133 E. Bay View Drive in Annapolis just before 11:30 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, fire officials said.
Speeding Driver Killed After Crashing, Ejected From Vehicle In Maryland: State Police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Wednesday morning in Harford County, state police announced.Street resident Bryan Nunez, 25, was killed in Churchville at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 after crashing his Acura TL on Route 136 near Asbury Road, according to of…
Nottingham MD
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a train in Edgewood. The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, along Edgewood Road at the railroad tracks. Initial reports indicate that a male was struck by a...
Maryland State Police Join Search For Endangered 'Critically Missing' St. Mary's County Man
Maryland State Police have joined the search for a man who was reported missing earlier this month out of St. Mary’s County. An alert was issued by the agency for James Volodimir Nalborcyk, 50, of Great Mills, who was reported missing the state police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and has not been heard from or seen by friends or family since Sunday, Dec. 11.
Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four
BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
Nottingham MD
Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
Nottingham MD
25-year-old killed in fatal Harford County crash
CHURCHVILLE, MD—A fatal overnight crash in Harford County has left one man dead. At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police responded to the area of MD Route 136 near Asbury Road in Churchville for a report of a single vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation,...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified
Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
Officers Save Hero Teen Who Jumped Into Frozen Creek To Save Friend In Maryland (VIDEO)
A heroic effort was caught on camera after Anne Arundel County officers pulled two children from a frozen creek, authorities say.On Monday, Dec. 26, officers responded to a call for two young teenagers who had fallen in a frozen creek around 2:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one child who…
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-97 in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday Morning, police said. Around 1:55 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound area of I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben of Glen Burnie, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver who struck Ben fled the scene.The road was closed until about 4.45 a.m. Following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation. Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Ben was a black, 2010 to 2018 model Audi A8, or S8 (see stock photos below). Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.
Shore News Network
122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0