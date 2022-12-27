ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Propane Truck Flips, Leaks Fuel Onto Frederick County Road, Officials Say

All hands were on deck Wednesday morning in Maryland when a propane truck rolled over and leaked fuel into the roadway, tying up traffic for hours in Frederick County. Crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to the 1600 block of Park Mills Road in Adamstown when a driver lost control of his truck and overturned along the side of the road, leaking fluids into the ground and surrounding area.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say

Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a train in Edgewood. The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, along Edgewood Road at the railroad tracks. Initial reports indicate that a male was struck by a...
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
PERRY HALL, MD
Nottingham MD

25-year-old killed in fatal Harford County crash

CHURCHVILLE, MD—A fatal overnight crash in Harford County has left one man dead. At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police responded to the area of MD Route 136 near Asbury Road in Churchville for a report of a single vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation,...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-97 in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday Morning, police said. Around 1:55 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound area of I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian.  The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben of Glen Burnie, who was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police said the driver who struck Ben fled the scene.The road was closed until about 4.45 a.m. Following the crash.  The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation.     Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Ben was a black, 2010 to 2018 model Audi A8, or S8 (see stock photos below).  Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy