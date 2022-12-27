Read full article on original website
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Police-involved shooting in Queens kills suspect in Far Rockaway
Police say they caught one of the suspects, but the other pulled out a gun. The officer shot the armed suspect in the torso.
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
Unlicensed Truck Driver Arrested After Fatal Crown Heights Crash: NYPD
Amelia Grant, 75, was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon, just two blocks from her home, police said. Police said the woman was killed only two blocks from her Crown Heights home. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — The truck driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Crown Heights woman Wednesday […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a groping incident that took place inside the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street. According to police, on Thursday, at around 11:15 pm, a male suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and groped her buttocks. He then forcibly removed her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the station. At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim suffered minor injuries to her head. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The post Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot, killed by officers in Queens during police investigation
A man was killed after being shot by police in the Far Rockaway section of Queens Thursday night.
Brooklyn man charged in assault of baby son, who later died: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Crown Heights man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 4-month-old son, who later died of shaken baby syndrome, police said early Friday. Donnie Reuben, 25, was arrested on Dec. 21 on charges of reckless assault of a child, assault on a person less than 7 years old, and […]
Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old dad in Brooklyn: NYPD
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said. Officers arrested Nikki Secondino, 22, on murder charges in the death of 61-year-old Carlo Secondino. The woman also allegedly stabbed her 19-year-old sister, critically injuring her, at their 17th Avenue home […]
Man wanted for shooting at car full of people during Bronx dispute
The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly fired several shots at a car during a dispute with the people inside of it in the Bronx earlier this month.
Armed man fatally shot during 'violent struggle' with NYPD officers in the Rockaways
A suspect was fatally shot by an NYPD officer during a “violent struggle” that followed a foot pursuit in the Rockaways on Thursday night.
Duo wanted in deadly shooting of man on Bronx street during dispute
A man was shot to death on Monday after a dispute with another man on a Bronx street and police are searching for the suspects responsible.
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn. Video released by police shows the armed men holding someone up outside their home some time in December. Police say all the robberies were in 2022 between...
Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo
The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
Bronx man allegedly shot neighbor to death over a noise complaint
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor over a loud noise dispute earlier this month, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Dec. 17 shooting, according to NYPD. Rushie allegedly shot Dillon […]
4 men shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx; police searching for gunman
One person was killed, and several others were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Wednesday.
NYPD arrests daughter in connection to fatal stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
The NYPD has arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bensonhurst. She is the daughter of the 61-year-old victim who was pronounced dead and the sibling of the 19-year-old who is currently in critical condition. The incident took place on Thursday morning just before 6 a.m.,...
New York City man allegedly mows down wife with SUV then stabs her with knife
A Queens, New York man was arrested after allegedly driving a Ford Explorer into his wife and stabbing her with a knife, all while his three children were in the vehicle.
Police: Woman struck by truck driver, killed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was struck by a truck driver and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.It happened around 2 p.m. at St. John's Place and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.Police say the 75-year-old was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The 41-year-old driver is facing charges for driving with a suspended license.
Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly crash drove over 110 mph, was almost twice the legal limit
Erles Aguilera, 25 ,was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
