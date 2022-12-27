ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Child injured during accidental gun discharge

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George’s County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. “While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured,” the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the The post Child injured during accidental gun discharge appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

DC Police ask for public's help finding 4 homicide suspects

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published in August 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was joined by the U.S. Marshalls at a press conference Thursday to ask for the public's help finding four suspects wanted in connection to multiple homicides through D.C. The first case discussed...
WASHINGTON, DC
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Social media post leads Baltimore SWAT team to illegal gun print shop

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore uncovered an illegal gun print shop that was making gun components using a 3D printer to put those guns on the streets of the city. Police and SWAT units executed a search and seizure warrant in the 400 block of North Rose Street in the Southeastern District on Thursday at around 4:40 p.m. SWAT officers observed and seized approximately 20 Polymer80 handguns that were undergoing various stages of assembly as well as equipment for manufacturing Polymer80 firearms, a 3D printer with supplies, multiple rolls of colored printer filament, memory cards, 3D-printed gun parts, gun The post Social media post leads Baltimore SWAT team to illegal gun print shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects

Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old from Damascus. Janine Marie Garcia was last seen in the afternoon, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in the 27600 block of Ridge Rd. She was traveling in a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag 3DW5801.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate deadly crash in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man is dead and a woman and her child are injured after a collision in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon, police say. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
BOWIE, MD
