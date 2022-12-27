Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Robbery suspects trick Severn man into believing they found his lost dog
Police are looking for a group of five teenagers that allegedly assaulted and robbed a man. The suspects are accused of tricking the victim into believing that they had found his lost dog.
Gas Station Dispute Leaves One Dead In Baltimore, Police Say
One person was killed in a midday shooting at a Baltimore gas station on Thursday afternoon, officials announced.Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District responded to the Exxon station at the intersection of Mulberry Street and North G…
Child injured during accidental gun discharge
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George’s County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. “While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured,” the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the The post Child injured during accidental gun discharge appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC Police ask for public's help finding 4 homicide suspects
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published in August 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was joined by the U.S. Marshalls at a press conference Thursday to ask for the public's help finding four suspects wanted in connection to multiple homicides through D.C. The first case discussed...
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
Social media post leads Baltimore SWAT team to illegal gun print shop
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore uncovered an illegal gun print shop that was making gun components using a 3D printer to put those guns on the streets of the city. Police and SWAT units executed a search and seizure warrant in the 400 block of North Rose Street in the Southeastern District on Thursday at around 4:40 p.m. SWAT officers observed and seized approximately 20 Polymer80 handguns that were undergoing various stages of assembly as well as equipment for manufacturing Polymer80 firearms, a 3D printer with supplies, multiple rolls of colored printer filament, memory cards, 3D-printed gun parts, gun The post Social media post leads Baltimore SWAT team to illegal gun print shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects
Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old from Damascus. Janine Marie Garcia was last seen in the afternoon, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in the 27600 block of Ridge Rd. She was traveling in a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag 3DW5801.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
Police investigate deadly crash in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man is dead and a woman and her child are injured after a collision in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon, police say. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
foxbaltimore.com
POLICE: Man shot in the leg in Southwest Baltimore, taken to local hospital for treatment
Police are investigating a Southwest Baltimore shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday night. At approximately 10:32PM, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Westmount Court to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
Shore News Network
122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 5