cwcolumbus.com
Police: 4 suspects identified and charged with murder of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Arrest warrants have been filed against four teenagers in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in northwest Columbus in December. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have all been charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Thomas Hritzo...
Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery
COLUMBUS, OH – Four teenage suspects have been identified and charged for the fatal shooting during a robbery that took place on December 3rd. As a result of the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III,18, investigators have filed murder charges and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers. Kasey Russel, 15, Hunter Krouse, Marquel King, and Brent Boggs, all of whom are 14 years old, have been issued arrest warrants. According to police, on December 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive area. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was unresponsive inside The post Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
sciotopost.com
Four Teens Charged in Columbus Homicide
Columbus – Investigators have filed murder and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers in connection to the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III. Arrest warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Kasey Russel, 15-year-old Hunter Krouse, 14-year-old Marquel King, and 14-year-old Brent Boggs. On December 3, 2022, Columbus Police officers...
Ohio pub suspect arrested, charged with murder
The incident began as an argument inside Putter’s Pub, close to where Whitmore was found. During the altercation, security at the bar ushered Whitmore and Kennieyl Rice, along with Dashawn Thorpe, Rashid McKay and Rashaun Thorpe out to the parking lot.
crawfordcountynow.com
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
cwcolumbus.com
No felonies charged on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper in previous car thefts, crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just weeks before Columbus police say Nalah Jackson kidnapped five-month-old twins in their mother's stolen car, Dublin police say she stole two other cars and crashed them while trying to flee the scene. As of Thursday, she's only faced a series of misdemeanor charges for...
Police search for northeast Columbus bank robber
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a northeast Columbus bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. According to Columbus police, a man entered the Chase Bank on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road at approximately 1:13 p.m. Wednesday. The man waited in line for the next available teller, and then gave the teller a threatening demand […]
Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
Police: Man threatens to shoot man, woman during attempted car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said threatened to shoot a woman and a man while trying to steal their car Wednesday outside a store in the Franklinton section of the city. Police said that at approximately 1:02 p.m., a man and a woman, both 39, were in their […]
Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
5 teen boys shot, hospitalized during ‘pajama’ party in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Five teenage boys were hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds from unknown shooters early Tuesday morning. The five teens, ranging in age from 17 to 19, booked an Airbnb to host a “pajama” party in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, according to WBNS. Columbus Police were...
Woman tells story of how the missing twin baby was found, abductor arrested
Shyann Delmar is still in shock after leading the way for police to help catch 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, the woman who is accused of stealing a car with twin babies inside of the vehicle.
peakofohio.com
16-year-old arrested on felony gun charge
A Columbus teen was arrested on a felony gun charge Tuesday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33 when they observed a vehicle with fictitious registration commit a turn signal violation. A traffic stop was initiated in the Village Pantry parking lot,...
NBC4 Columbus
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
5 teens shot at pajama party near Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton. Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the […]
5 women suspected of stealing more than $1,000 of products from northwest side store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a group of women who are suspected of stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a business on the northwest side of the city. Police said security footage from Halloween shows five women entering a business in the 3000 block of West Dublin-Granville […]
Hilliard teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and incredibly supportive friend and sibling. Her mother said the first thing you’d notice when Abbie walked in the room was her smile. The second thing you’d notice were her big, bright eyes. “She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, […]
YAHOO!
Man accidentally released from Franklin County jail now being held with no bond
A man who was mistakenly released from the Franklin County jail because of a clerical error will now be held on no bond in one of two homicide cases in which he's a suspect. David A. Johnson III, 20, was given a $10 million bond in a second case, while charges in a third homicide — which occurred during the days after Johnson was released — have been dismissed for now.
