In his first two years of college, Adam Holman was lost. The West Bend native first enrolled at a school in Milwaukee, then tried for a fresh start at what was then the University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac. He hadn’t found a major he was passionate about and, despite finding some footing in his fourth semester, finished that second year with a GPA of less than 2.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO