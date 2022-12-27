ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaz, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt

After winter weather, your car may need a major cleanup. The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car over time. The salt mixture breaks down ice and keeps cars from sliding all over the roads, but the salt is corrosive to your car's metals.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will update this story once we...
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville resident shares her experience stuck on mountain

Dozens, if not hundreds of North Alabamians were forced to abandon their cars last night. One area that saw a lot of vacant vehicles was Cecil Ashburn drive in Southeast Huntsville. Shannon drake was caught in the mayhem yesterday. She says the chaos that everyone endured yesterday came from the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: 1 arrested, 1 dead following shooting at Charles Drive home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on December 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Utilities scam call alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a Huntsville Utilities customer, there's a scam going around that you need to know about. Huntsville Utilities says that scammers are calling customers and telling them they are past due on payment and their service is about to be disconnected, and in order to stop the disconnection, they need immediate payment over the phone.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police increasing patrols on New Year's Eve

Huntsville Police is ramping up patrol on New Year's Eve. Antonio Shorter, with Huntsville Police Departments DUI Task Force said drunk driving accidents and deaths are preventable. To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, Shorter said you should come up with a plan now on how you're getting home from...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy