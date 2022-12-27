Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
carolinapanorama.com
Jennifer Bartell Boykin named Columbia’s City Poet Laureate
As one of only a few southern cities to recognize the position, One Columbia for Arts and Culture and the City of Columbia are proud to announce the selection of poet Jennifer Bartell Boykin as Columbia’s second Poet Laureate. Bartell Boykin will serve a four-year term that begins January 2022.
live5news.com
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
FOX Carolina
Emergency SNAP allotments ending Jan. 31 in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency allotments for South Carolina households receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be ending in January, the state’s Department of Social Services announced Thursday. The emergency allotments are set to end in the state on Jan. 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the...
170 children in Orangeburg gifted with bikes for the holidays
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-based non profit Men of Hope is making sure no child feels left behind this holiday season. In its second annual bike distribution, the organization gave away 170 bikes to children throughout the county. “I’m allowing the children to see that we are there for them...
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
SLED experiences backlog of concealed weapons permits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thousands of SC residents are exercising their Second Amendment rights and newly released data from SLED shows there’s a backlog in processing new concealed weapons permits. SLED says ever since Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill last year that made the permits free, but also...
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
FOX Carolina
Top 10 news stories FOX Carolina viewers followed in 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 2022 was a big year, from record-breaking gas prices to internet-breaking alligators. Here are the top 10 most-read local news stories from FOX Carolina this year:. 1. Deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting. On March 31, a resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School called for emergency...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
WIS-TV
DSS to end emergency SNAP allotments at end of January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end emergency SNAP allotments on January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, depending on the size of the family, SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefits. SNAP Nov 2022 Numbers by County by Marcus...
abccolumbia.com
SC Firefighters’ Association hires Jamie Helms as new Deputy Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association announced the hiring of Jamie Helms as Deputy Director. Helmes more recently served as the Association’s 2nd Vice President and previously held the title of Assistant Chief at the Columbia Fire Department before departing in 1988. He graduated...
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022
This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
foxcharleston.com
Police Reform, Accountability Laws Coming to South Carolina
Police reform and accountability laws with be implemented in South Carolina starting January 1, 2023. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney has a breakdown of these guidelines.
South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light
Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WYFF4.com
Demand for Concealed Weapons Permits remains high as SLED works to process thousands of applications
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are more than 5 million people in South Carolina. Of that 5 million, more than 478,000 have a concealed weapons permit and demand is still going up. The interest in getting a concealed weapon permit or CWP skyrocketed after Governor Henry McMaster passed the South Carolina Open Carry with Training Act in August 2021.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces cashless parking garages
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The next time you go to see one of your favorite musicians or make your way to a basketball game in downtown Columbia, you may have a faster time getting in and out of any of the eight parking garages in the area. The City...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
