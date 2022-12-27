ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Jennifer Bartell Boykin named Columbia’s City Poet Laureate

As one of only a few southern cities to recognize the position, One Columbia for Arts and Culture and the City of Columbia are proud to announce the selection of poet Jennifer Bartell Boykin as Columbia’s second Poet Laureate. Bartell Boykin will serve a four-year term that begins January 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Carolina

Emergency SNAP allotments ending Jan. 31 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency allotments for South Carolina households receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be ending in January, the state’s Department of Social Services announced Thursday. The emergency allotments are set to end in the state on Jan. 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED experiences backlog of concealed weapons permits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thousands of SC residents are exercising their Second Amendment rights and newly released data from SLED shows there’s a backlog in processing new concealed weapons permits. SLED says ever since Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill last year that made the permits free, but also...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
FOX Carolina

Top 10 news stories FOX Carolina viewers followed in 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 2022 was a big year, from record-breaking gas prices to internet-breaking alligators. Here are the top 10 most-read local news stories from FOX Carolina this year:. 1. Deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting. On March 31, a resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School called for emergency...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

DSS to end emergency SNAP allotments at end of January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end emergency SNAP allotments on January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, depending on the size of the family, SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefits. SNAP Nov 2022 Numbers by County by Marcus...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SC Firefighters’ Association hires Jamie Helms as new Deputy Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association announced the hiring of Jamie Helms as Deputy Director. Helmes more recently served as the Association’s 2nd Vice President and previously held the title of Assistant Chief at the Columbia Fire Department before departing in 1988. He graduated...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia introduces cashless parking garages

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The next time you go to see one of your favorite musicians or make your way to a basketball game in downtown Columbia, you may have a faster time getting in and out of any of the eight parking garages in the area. The City...
COLUMBIA, SC

