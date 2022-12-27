ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 74

J S Really
3d ago

Why wouldn’t you be??? ITS NOT ILLEGAL AND VERY VERY COMMON!!! Actually growing up without a gun usually meant you were more likely to…. date the same sex…

Reply(2)
78
Blown HeadGasket
3d ago

He's so right and it just doesn't matter what others think. Melenials and gen Z just don't get it they are so worried about who's doing what rather than worrying about themselves. I can speak for all gen X we just don't care. You want to be gay than go be gay bit keep to yourself we don't care. Want to be identified as a door knob go for it we don't care!

Reply(4)
56
Geary Russell
2d ago

one more good guy with guns in Hollyweird. makes me like Cole even more. he is exactly right about guns. we have a 2nd Amendment right to bare arms.

Reply(2)
52
Related
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing

Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
MONTANA STATE
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
Looper

Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments

Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character

Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
Wide Open Country

Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana

If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
BUTTE, MT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Infamous Gunfighters of the American West

The 1850s to the early 1900s marked a tumultuous period in the American West. The Indian Appropriations Act of 1851 permitted the forcible removal of Native Americans to reservations. This left large swaths of previously claimed land open for the taking, and many white settlers packed up and headed to the frontier to stake their […]
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Three Men Charged in One of the Biggest Poaching Busts in Wyoming History

Three men have been convicted in one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases ever. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) press release, Russell Vick, Robert Underwood, and David Underwood were charged with more than 100 wildlife-related crimes after an investigation that spanned four different states and stretched all the way back to October 2015. The men were accused of poaching elk, moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, wild turkeys, and numerous other species. Punishments for their violations include more than $300,000 in combined fines and restitution, prison time, and lifetime hunting and fishing bans.
ALABAMA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Mysterious Satellite Photos in Idaho And Surrounding States

Idaho is home to a lot of things. Mountains, beautiful weather, Big Foot, and some of the most mysterious things you could ever find on Google Earth. Random, I know but hear me out. It's this time of year when a lot of people talk about "most searched ____ of 2022" and it got me thinking... what weirdness is sitting right in front of us in the form of a Google Earth image that sparks mystery, laughs, or straight up fear.
IDAHO STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy