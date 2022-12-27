Why wouldn’t you be??? ITS NOT ILLEGAL AND VERY VERY COMMON!!! Actually growing up without a gun usually meant you were more likely to…. date the same sex…
He's so right and it just doesn't matter what others think. Melenials and gen Z just don't get it they are so worried about who's doing what rather than worrying about themselves. I can speak for all gen X we just don't care. You want to be gay than go be gay bit keep to yourself we don't care. Want to be identified as a door knob go for it we don't care!
one more good guy with guns in Hollyweird. makes me like Cole even more. he is exactly right about guns. we have a 2nd Amendment right to bare arms.
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Goes Full ‘Rodeo Mama’ in Eye-catching New Pic
'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals the Show’s First LGBT Character
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene
Infamous Gunfighters of the American West
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Needed Taylor Sheridan’s Help to ‘Access’ Beth Dutton
Three Men Charged in One of the Biggest Poaching Busts in Wyoming History
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 7 Hints How Jimmy May Return
The Most Mysterious Satellite Photos in Idaho And Surrounding States
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 74