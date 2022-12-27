ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Central's Jube Joseph Up for National Award

By All Hurricanes Staff
 3 days ago

Jube Joseph is in contention for All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year.

After winning four consecutive state titles, the Miami (Fla.) Central Rockets are one of the most well known high school football programs in the United States.

This year’s squad was certainly one of the most battle tested on their way to a perfect 14-0 record, led by head coach Jube Joseph . Central ran through a tough schedule and captured the Florida High School 2M state title by the score of 38-31 over Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, another great program.

With everyone coming Central as they have certainly been the hunted, coach Joseph has done a commendable job with team chemistry and best utilizing the talent on his squad. For that, he’s up for the following award.

Congratulations to coach Joseph for earning such a distinction and good luck with becoming the winner.

Additionally, Joseph spent considerable time coaching 2023 Miami signee Rueben Bain , one of the nation’s top overall high school players and recruits. The Canes have done well by recruiting Central for decades.

A few of the other former Hurricanes from Central include running backs Willis McGahee and Najeh Davenport , as well as wide receiver Darnell Jenkins and the late defensive tackle Brian Pata , among others.

