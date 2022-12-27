Read full article on original website
Healthcare IT News
Top 10 Healthcare IT News stories of 2022
While Healthcare IT News readers have had a lot to focus on this year with cybersecurity imperatives and AI innovations, they also were very interested in new product launches, new regulator approvals, acquisitions and selloffs – including one of the most significant health IT M&A deals yet. But the top most-read story of the year had to do with a challenge nearly every healthcare organization is facing: clinician burnout, and how to help address it.
Healthcare IT News
Telehealth helps stop suicidal ideation for many patients, study finds
Recently, the Journal of Medical Internet Research published some significant data highlighting the efficacy of psychiatric care delivered through telehealth: Those in the treatment group were 4.3 times more likely to have suicidal ideation remission. This is noteworthy because telehealth has not traditionally been equipped to treat those with the...
Healthcare IT News
Healthcare exploration in space, part 1: Guiding better outcomes on Earth
Health and technology innovators are studying astronauts' health to advance terrestrial healthcare. James Hury, deputy director and chief innovation officer at the Translational Research Institute for Space Health, explains how.
Healthcare IT News
San Diego County adds chief geriatric officer to drive innovation
The San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency has hired Dr. Lindsey Yourman, its first chief geriatric officer, to its medical care services department. The addition of a CGO is part of the county's efforts to support its expanding population of older adults through its Aging Roadmap, which launched in 2019, according to county officials.
thebossmagazine.com
Quick and Easy Methods to Live a Healthier, Happier Life
One of the ironies of life is how a healthier lifestyle is good for us and will lead to better overall physical and mental health, yet the attempt is often deemed stressful by many. What is meant to be the ultimate answer to stress often involves a more stressful routine, as bad habits tend to reward instant gratification.
Sinus Rinses Are a Go-to Remedy When You’re Stuffed Up—but Are They Safe? Here’s What Primary Care Physicians Say
Waking up to find that you can only breathe through your mouth is never fun. Colds and sinus issues can cause a stuffy nose, throbbing headache and even cause swelling. The combination can make it difficult to focus on anything else until you figure out how the heck to unclog your nostrils.
KevinMD.com
Physicians are masterful at hiding. It’s part of the training.
Dr. Dominic Corrigan appeared to have it all. He’d wanted to be a doctor since he was young. So he worked hard, got into med school, took out a loan and did what it took to realize his dream. “I was high functioning, upwardly mobile, respected specialist leading a...
EverydayHealth.com
The Last Word: Can You Actually ‘Boost’ Your Immune System?
The immune system is a network of cells, tissues, and organs that help your body fight infections, illnesses, and diseases. It works to recognize and protect against these foreign invaders that can make you sick. When your immune system is functioning properly, it’s able to stop or fight off germs...
ScienceBlog.com
Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with insurance
Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). “In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
physiciansweekly.com
National Online Survey on Breathlessness in Patient Assessment
The following is a summary of “Invisibility of breathlessness in clinical consultations: a cross-sectional, national online survey” published in the November 2022 Issue of Respiratory By Kochovska, et al. People forced to live with this disabling symptom for an extended period of time may experience a decline in...
beckersdental.com
13 dental technologies receiving FDA clearance in 2022
Here are 13 dental innovations that received FDA clearance this year:. 1. Quadric BioMed received FDA 510(k) clearance for Proximerge 2, a square dental implant developed by James Grant, DDS, and Brad Renehan, DDS, MD. 2. Denti.AI Auto-Chart became the first dental auto-charting product to be cleared by the FDA....
