Healthcare IT News

Top 10 Healthcare IT News stories of 2022

While Healthcare IT News readers have had a lot to focus on this year with cybersecurity imperatives and AI innovations, they also were very interested in new product launches, new regulator approvals, acquisitions and selloffs – including one of the most significant health IT M&A deals yet. But the top most-read story of the year had to do with a challenge nearly every healthcare organization is facing: clinician burnout, and how to help address it.
Healthcare IT News

Telehealth helps stop suicidal ideation for many patients, study finds

Recently, the Journal of Medical Internet Research published some significant data highlighting the efficacy of psychiatric care delivered through telehealth: Those in the treatment group were 4.3 times more likely to have suicidal ideation remission. This is noteworthy because telehealth has not traditionally been equipped to treat those with the...
Healthcare IT News

San Diego County adds chief geriatric officer to drive innovation

The San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency has hired Dr. Lindsey Yourman, its first chief geriatric officer, to its medical care services department. The addition of a CGO is part of the county's efforts to support its expanding population of older adults through its Aging Roadmap, which launched in 2019, according to county officials.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thebossmagazine.com

Quick and Easy Methods to Live a Healthier, Happier Life

One of the ironies of life is how a healthier lifestyle is good for us and will lead to better overall physical and mental health, yet the attempt is often deemed stressful by many. What is meant to be the ultimate answer to stress often involves a more stressful routine, as bad habits tend to reward instant gratification.
KevinMD.com

Physicians are masterful at hiding. It’s part of the training.

Dr. Dominic Corrigan appeared to have it all. He’d wanted to be a doctor since he was young. So he worked hard, got into med school, took out a loan and did what it took to realize his dream. “I was high functioning, upwardly mobile, respected specialist leading a...
EverydayHealth.com

The Last Word: Can You Actually ‘Boost’ Your Immune System?

The immune system is a network of cells, tissues, and organs that help your body fight infections, illnesses, and diseases. It works to recognize and protect against these foreign invaders that can make you sick. When your immune system is functioning properly, it’s able to stop or fight off germs...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with insurance

Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). “In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
physiciansweekly.com

National Online Survey on Breathlessness in Patient Assessment

The following is a summary of “Invisibility of breathlessness in clinical consultations: a cross-sectional, national online survey” published in the November 2022 Issue of Respiratory By Kochovska, et al. People forced to live with this disabling symptom for an extended period of time may experience a decline in...
beckersdental.com

13 dental technologies receiving FDA clearance in 2022

Here are 13 dental innovations that received FDA clearance this year:. 1. Quadric BioMed received FDA 510(k) clearance for Proximerge 2, a square dental implant developed by James Grant, DDS, and Brad Renehan, DDS, MD. 2. Denti.AI Auto-Chart became the first dental auto-charting product to be cleared by the FDA....

