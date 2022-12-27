While Healthcare IT News readers have had a lot to focus on this year with cybersecurity imperatives and AI innovations, they also were very interested in new product launches, new regulator approvals, acquisitions and selloffs – including one of the most significant health IT M&A deals yet. But the top most-read story of the year had to do with a challenge nearly every healthcare organization is facing: clinician burnout, and how to help address it.

