Telehealth helps stop suicidal ideation for many patients, study finds
Recently, the Journal of Medical Internet Research published some significant data highlighting the efficacy of psychiatric care delivered through telehealth: Those in the treatment group were 4.3 times more likely to have suicidal ideation remission. This is noteworthy because telehealth has not traditionally been equipped to treat those with the...
Top 10 Healthcare IT News stories of 2022
While Healthcare IT News readers have had a lot to focus on this year with cybersecurity imperatives and AI innovations, they also were very interested in new product launches, new regulator approvals, acquisitions and selloffs – including one of the most significant health IT M&A deals yet. But the top most-read story of the year had to do with a challenge nearly every healthcare organization is facing: clinician burnout, and how to help address it.
Top 10 privacy and cybersecurity stories of 2022
Also known as the "Wall of Shame," the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Cases Currently Under Investigation details hundreds of breaches reported by healthcare organizations across the United States over the last 24 months. The number of threats, and the cost of those threats – continue to rise.
San Diego County adds chief geriatric officer to drive innovation
The San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency has hired Dr. Lindsey Yourman, its first chief geriatric officer, to its medical care services department. The addition of a CGO is part of the county's efforts to support its expanding population of older adults through its Aging Roadmap, which launched in 2019, according to county officials.
