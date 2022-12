A woman was killed in a broad daylight shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in north Tallahassee. The shooting, which has prompted a homicide investigation, happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the Terra Lake Apartments, 1375 Pullen Road, just off Old Bainbridge Road, according to a Tallahassee Police Department incident alert.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO