Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, PA
ESPN

J.J. Watt gifts Cardinals rookie a signed jersey

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa got out of wisdom teeth surgery to Watt's retirement news. Luketa wanted a jersey and no amount of post-op recovery was going to stop him from asking.

