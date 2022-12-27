Read full article on original website
Debora Kay George
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
Taylor County, West Virginia, school administrator set for probable cause hearing late next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County Middle School Principal Brian Scott Hage's probable cause hearing is set Jan. 6. Hage, free on a $10,000 cash-or-surety bond on the charge of felony wanton endangerment, will appear at 1 p.m. before Magistrate Eva Sue Guthrie.
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 12/28/22
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith highlights the defense WVU played over the holiday break and hopes to continue that as the Mountaineers host Top 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Coliseum. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
K-State, like WVU, still has something to prove after strong start
And now, the tests come much more quickly. While West Virginia's men's basketball team has certainly faced quality competition, having tipped off against five opponents currently residing in Quads 1 or 2 of the NCAA's NET, those challenges are about to go spiraling upward as it enters Big 12 play.
WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team dives into Big 12 competition with a two-game road swing – at Kansas State on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and at Oklahoma State on Monday (7 p.m. on ESPNU). Such a short turnaround for a pair of road contests certainly isn’t...
