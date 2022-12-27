ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay

By Schuyler Callihan
Can the Panthers pull off the season sweep?

Week 17 has a major playoff feel to it as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle to become one step closer to clinching the NFC South division. With a win, the Panthers would have sole possession of first place and would be one game away from locking up a spot in the playoffs.

Carolina's offense returned to form in the Christmas Eve win over the Detroit Lions. They gashed Detroit on the ground play after play, ultimately setting a franchise record for rushing yards in a first half (240) and in a game (320). Sam Darnold also had another clean day, completing 15-of-22 passes for 250 yards and a score. Through four starts this season, Darnold has yet to throw a single interception.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers needed another come-from-behind victory led by Tom Brady to avoid dropping a game to the four-win Arizona Cardinals. Tampa trailed 16-6 with ten minutes to go in the game but after Arizona made it a two-score game, it only took Brady two minutes and 44 seconds to put the ball in the end zone to make it 16-13. Kicker Ryan Succop drilled a 42-yard field goal to tie the game up with over two minutes to go and then hit a 40-yarder to win it in overtime.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 50.1% chance to win this week's game, whereas the Buccaneers have a 49.2% chance.

