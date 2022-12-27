Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Boxing Awards 2022: Best Women's Fighter, Top Trainer and More
The year in boxing brought plenty of heartburn, headaches and highlights. Let's look back at the best moments and those who made the past 12 months special. View the original article to see embedded media. As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, storylines...
wdhn.com
MMA Awards 2022: Breakout Fighter, Knockout of the Year and More
Let's look back at the best (and worst) moments inside the octagon and recognize those who made the past year special. View the original article to see embedded media. As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, storylines and throughlines that shaped the year.
wdhn.com
Pro boxing organization announces transgender category
(KRON) — The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced it will introduce a new category for transgender fighters, the organization’s president told The Telegraph in an article released Thursday. The WBC will begin implementing its transgender program as soon as 2023. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the news...
Comments / 0