cryptoslate.com
2022 second-worst year ever for Bitcoin price – Arcane
Arcane Research’s 2022 year-end report cited that 2022 was the second-worst-performing year for Bitcoin (BTC), as the leading crypto saw a 65% decrease throughout the year, only beaten by the 73% sink recorded in 2018. BTC’s performance was the second-worst of the year compared to Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum...
cryptoslate.com
On-chain metrics signal upcoming BTC volatility
The open futures interest and the futures estimated leverage ratio metrics had reached their highest levels for over a month, which indicates an upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) volatility, according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Futures open interest. The futures open interest metric reflects the USD value of the total amount...
cryptoslate.com
Argo shares soar following $65M sale of mining facility to Galaxy digital
Struggling Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain sold its Helios mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital for $65 million and also got a $35 million loan from the company as part of the deal, according to a Dec. 28 statement. Following the news, Google Finance data shows that its London...
Looking Back at the Major Market Moments In 2022
"Cheddar News takes a look back at the stock market's major moments of 2022."
cryptoslate.com
Disputed Robinhood shares may be moved to neutral account at BlockFi’s request
The judge overseeing BlockFi’s ongoing bankruptcy case agreed today to review a request that could see 56 million Robinhood shares moved to a neutral location, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Dec. 28. The judge has not yet agreed to move the assets to a...
cryptoslate.com
Pudgy Penguins transaction volume surges 599% in 7 days
NFT collection Pudgy Penguins‘s transaction volume recorded a 599% surge in the past seven days and reached 1,534 Ethereum (ETH), WuBlockchain reported. The collection was launched in July 2021 and includes 8,888 pieces with 4,487 owning wallets, corresponding to a 50% unique owner rate. Around 44% of the NFTs have been held by wallets for more than a year — 4,892 NFTs are held by diamond holders.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin investors look to 2023 after disappointment of Santa rally that never was
The run-up to Christmas was filled with hope for a Santa rally that would close the year on a high note. Unfortunately, the three days before Christmas Day saw price stagnation, with Bitcoin moving in a tight range between $16,585 and $16,940 over this period. Likewise, Dec. 25 resulted in a flat 0.8%, or $136, downside swing in the daily candle before closing above the daily low at $16,830.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Ethereum’s 2 years peak dominance over Bitcoin has not translated into new ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) might be worth more than Ethereum (ETH), but available Glassnode data, as analyzed by CryptoSlate, shows that ETH’s peak dominance has outperformed BTC’s in the last two years. Glassnode’s BTC-ETH Market Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro performance trends for the top two...
cryptoslate.com
Research: The Bearish case for Bitcoin as 2022 ends
Amid arguably the coldest winter in Bitcoin’s history, its price has fallen by more than 70% from its Nov. 10, 2021, all-time high of $69,044.77, while its market cap is down to $318.943 billion from the yearly high of $902.04 billion — a 64.64% decline. Let’s take a...
cryptoslate.com
Kraken to shutter operations in Japan by end of January 2023
Kraken will shut its operation in Japan and deregister with the country’s Financial Services Agency on Jan. 31, 2023, according to a Dec. 28 statement. According to the exchange, the decision was made as part of efforts to prioritize its overall business. The firm said the “current market conditions in Japan in combination with a weak crypto market” have made its business unsustainable in the country.
cryptoslate.com
How Solana is fixing outages, and the challenges it will tackle in 2023
For Solana (SOL), 2022 has been an especially tumultuous year. With revelations of the now defunct crypto exchange FTX’s insolvency in early November, SOL price cratered 55% during the month. As of press time, SOL was trading at $11.15, down 70% from its November peak of $37.73. Solana last...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin shrimps have accumulated 60K BTC in the last 30 days
Bitcoin (BTC) shrimps aggressively accumulated Bitcoin in the last 30 days — adding a total of roughly 60,000 BTC to their portfolios, according to Glassnode data. Shrimps refer to wallets holding less than one Bitcoin. This group of retail investors has invested heavily in BTC throughout 2022. Their cumulative balance now sits at 1.2 million BTC — roughly 6% of BTC’s supply.
cryptoslate.com
BTC miner balances poised for selloff as sell pressure increases
Bitcoin (BTC) miner balances started at 1.82 million BTC at the beginning of the year. Despite peaks of capitulation and significant selloff volume, BTC miner wallets still sit at a flat 1.8 million BTC. Mining rewards held in BTC miners’ wallets saw a sharp decline starting in August, likely due...
cryptoslate.com
MicroStrategy just bought another 2,500 BTC
Business Intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 2,395 BTC between Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Michael Saylor, the founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, announced the company’s purchase on Twitter for the second time this quarter. According to the company’s 8K filing with the SEC, the Bitcoins were purchased...
cryptoslate.com
Brazilians are turning to stablecoins to protect savings from inflation
According to recent market data, 50% of the Brazilian Real (BRL) volumes involve a stablecoin. The recent development poses an impressive figure about the usage of stablecoins in Brazil, especially as only 5% of the BRL volume involves USD directly. Further, BUSD and USDT are the top stablecoins in use...
cryptoslate.com
China to launch its first regulated NFT marketplace, China Digital Asset Trading Platform, on January 1
China will launch a regulated platform for trading Non-fungible trading tokens (NFTs) known as China Digital Asset Trading Platform on January 1, 2023, according to local media outlet Sina News. The Chinese Technology Exchange, Art Exhibitions China, and Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd, a private corporation, jointly created the platform to...
cryptoslate.com
Wallets with 0.1 BTC to 1 BTC hold over 1M Bitcoin
The total supply of wallets holding between 0.1 Bitcoin (BTC) and 1 Bitcoin has surpassed 1 million coins, while the collective supply of wallets that hold between 1 BTC and 10 BTC topped 2 million. Wallets with 0.1 BTC to 1 BTC. As of Dec. 29, wallets that hold between...
cryptoslate.com
BTC bear market is worse than in 2014 but better than in 2018
Recent data indicate that the current bear market has fared better than in 2018 but worse than in 2014 in terms of ROI. The price of bitcoin, which started the year at $50,700, has declined by more than 66% to $16,847.51 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap. It was the...
cryptoslate.com
Alameda-related addresses come to live days after SBF’s release
Crypto wallets associated with bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research have become active in the last 24 hours, swapping ETH-related tokens for USDT and Ethereum, according to blockchain security firm Peckshield. According to available information, the wallet has funneled the converted funds through mixers and instant exchangers. A data Journalist with...
cryptoslate.com
Midas reveals $60M deficit, announces closure of operations
Crypto platform Midas Investment will shut operations because of the significant losses it incurred in 2022, according to a Dec. 27 statement. CEO Iakov “Trevor” Levin said the Midas DeFi Portfolio lost 20% of its $250 million ($50 million) in assets under management. Trevor added that users withdrew around 60% of its AUM following the collapse of crypto firms like FTX and Celsius.
