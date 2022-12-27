Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
WATCH: Pistons Guard Killian Hayes Appears to Knock Out Magic Forward Mo Wagner in Wild NBA Fight
Things are getting testy in the NBA between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Mo Wagner was seemingly knocked out cold by Killian Hayes. After the Magic forward fouled Hayes while running for a loose ball, the Pistons guard got back up and started swinging. People like to say...
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game
D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wdhn.com
Victor Wembanyama Calls NBA Teams Tanking a ‘Weird Strategy’
The French star didn’t seem to be in favor of dropping games on purpose for a better draft pick. With the midway point of the 2022–23 season rapidly approaching, a few teams may already be turning their focus to the next NBA draft where Victor Wembanyama—widely regarded as a potential generational talent—awaits. To better their chances of landing the 18-year-old seven-footer, some franchises may look to begin tanking sooner rather than later.
wdhn.com
Ranking NBA Contenders Heading Into the New Year
There are arguably more contenders than ever. We are nearly halfway through the NBA season, and the year 2023 is rapidly approaching. That feels like a good time as any to rank contenders in the NBA. These are the teams who I believe can actually win a championship this year, though some need more breaks than others. In a season defined by an uneasy parity, there are arguably more contenders than ever…
wdhn.com
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
wdhn.com
LeBron Says Mind, Not Body, Will Dictate How Long He Plays
The Lakers superstar offered insight on what motivates him to keep playing basketball. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James will turn 38 on Friday, and with his birthday on the horizon, he was asked about his playing future. With the Lakers struggling to stay in the playoff picture at 14–21, James opened up about why he still plays basketball and how he wants to get back to that.
wdhn.com
Cardinals Share Viral Voice Memo of Rookie’s Request for JJ Watt
The former All-Pro announced on Tuesday he plans to retire at the end of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. JJ Watt unexpectedly rocked the NFL on Tuesday after announcing on Twitter that he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. For some, the news may have been enough to stop them in their tracks, but in the case of one of Watt’s youngest teammates, the situation warranted an even higher sense of urgency.
wdhn.com
38 Facts About LeBron James on His 38th Birthday
The Lakers superstar turns 38 today. Here are intriguing facts to know about his life and career. LeBron James is 38-years-old and has spent over half of his life in the NBA. I don’t think I have to tell you that isn’t normal. LeBron’s legacy and longevity are unparalleled so we thought we’d share 38 reasons why in celebration of his birthday.
wdhn.com
Pro boxing organization announces transgender category
(KRON) — The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced it will introduce a new category for transgender fighters, the organization’s president told The Telegraph in an article released Thursday. The WBC will begin implementing its transgender program as soon as 2023. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the news...
