Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant

Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
Woman with Heart of Gold Rescues 9 Terrified Doodle Puppies

Determined to Rise is an absolutely wonderful animal rescue organization run by TikTok user @CaseyRiveter and their partner. These two are devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured, lost, abandoned and neglected animals.
CHICAGO, IL
Dog's Reaction to Seeing Grandma After 6 Months Apart Is Beautiful

Reunions are the best, especially when it's been a while since you've seen your loved one. Perhaps that why this sweet dog's reaction to seeing Grandma after 6 months apart was so special. Well--that, and the way his mom set up the interaction!
Dog Marks 100 Days at Rescue Without One Person Interested in Adopting Her

Any amount of time an animal spends in a shelter is already long enough because well, no animal should have to live there. It should be everyone's goal to get every last animal a forever home. They deserve it! So maybe we should start by getting those animals who've been living in the shelters the longest home first!
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Senior Dog Who Was Just Surrendered to Shelter Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

We will never, ever understand how someone can bring home a dog and then days, or maybe years later, decide they don't want the fur baby anymore. It breaks our hearts to hear about it. And you'd be surprised how often it does happen.
WOOSTER, OH
Poodle's Airport Greeting for Mom After a Week Apart Couldn't Be Better

There is truly nothing better than being greeted by your fur babies after a long day. They're always welcoming you home with a smile on their faces. The only thing better than that is seeing their reaction when you come home after a few days away.
Golden Retriever's Attempt to Open Door for Another Dog Is Priceless

One of the reasons we love dogs so much is because of how selfless they are. Well, minus the part when they want treats. LOL! But it's true. They'll be there for you no matter what and that includes their friends too.
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
People

Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel

Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

