Couple who met playing Apex Legends are now getting married
A long-distance couple who met playing Apex Legends are getting married and they’ve shared the exciting news with the community. While most players jump into Apex Legends for the gunplay, movement, and powerful characters, there’s always the opportunity to form friendships with people from across the globe. Every...
ImperialHal claims Apex Legends Season 16 will spawn players with P2020
Apex Legends pro player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed that the BR’s upcoming Season 16 will spawn players into matches with a P2020 pistol, in what would be a major change to looting. Looting is always one of the most important aspects of a battle royale. Typically...
Best League of Legends players of 2022 – top LoL players this season
League of Legends had a year filled with upsets, refueled rivalries, and one miracle run to trump them all. Here are the best players that defined 2022, arguably the top year of competition in LoL esports history. League of Legends shone in 2022. Worlds was the sort of event that...
Disabled Apex Legends player dominates using one hand on controller
An Apex Legends player who was born with a disability in his left hand has learned to dominate opponents with just a single hand on controller. Learning the basics and fundamentals of Apex Legends is a tough task for any player, especially if it’s their first FPS title. So,...
MW2 player performs Mission Impossible-like stunt to take out helicopter
An MW2 player recently captured footage of their friend performing a Mission Impossible-style stunt when dispatching an enemy helicopter. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players continue to find ways of amplifying the available gameplay options in their respective multiplayer experiences. One Warzone 2 user managed to highjack a helicopter...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
Overwatch 2 glitch grants players golden guns for free
Overwatch 2 players have found a bizarre glitch that can give any hero a golden gun for free if the right conditions are met. Golden guns take a long time to obtain for most Overwatch 2 players. While the rewards for players at the peak of the ranked ladder allow them to obtain the gold weapon skins with ease, the average Overwatch player will have to put a lot of time into getting these coveted skins for their favorite hero.
Modern Warfare 2 players hit with “false bans” as reporting system slammed
Modern Warfare 2 players continue to struggle with “false bans”, with the 2022 title’s in-game reporting feature coming under serious scrutiny. Call of Duty’s recent issues with cheaters have been well documented. From Warzone and Modern Warfare through the end of Vanguard’s life cycle, issues with cheaters and hackers of all varieties plagued Activision’s FPS.
Modern Warfare 2 player invents “poor man’s Chopper Gunner” using easy drone trick
A Modern Warfare 2 player has found an innovative way to repurpose the Recon Drone in order to elevate the Sentry Gun into something much more lethal. Modern Warfare 2 has an abundance of killstreaks that can absolutely destroy a lobby if they’re used effectively, but as with every other game in the Call of Duty franchise, players have to work quite hard if they want to reach the truly powerful ones.
Warzone 2 players plead for devs to fix “ridiculous” shadowban feature
Warzone 2 launched with Call of Duty’s signature Ricochet anti-cheat feature, but players are claiming that the softer report-based shadowban function is in dire need of a fix. Warzone 2’s first months have been a rollercoaster for Raven Software and the other assisting studios. While Al-Mazrah has drawn huge...
Apex Legends pro HisWattson gives away $25k of Twitch earnings to his fans
Apex Legends pro player Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has confirmed the donation of $25,000 in Twitch advertising revenue to his community, much of it in gaming PCs. HisWattson has exploded in popularity across 2022, becoming one of Apex Legends’ most followed creators and competitors. While he has expressed...
Apex Legends stars Snip3down and ImperialHal weigh in on tier-one orgs leaving ALGS
Apex Legends mainstays ImperialHal and Snip3down have shared their thoughts on why Cloud9, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports have all dropped their pro rosters and pulled out of the ALGS scene. December has been a worrying time for the Apex Legends community, especially when it comes to the professional scene....
Call of Duty players label MW2 a “dumpster fire” over ignored map exploit
A wall exploit on MW2’s Mercado Las Almas sent community members into a furious frenzy, with one player labeling the title a “dumpster fire” in its current state. Modern Warfare 2 suffered from a rocky launch, dealing with bugs and server issues but most of those problems have since been cleaned up. Players thought they were in the clear, but another game-breaking bug emerged in Multiplayer.
MrBeast becomes playable in Smash Ultimate with incredible fighter mod
YouTube legend MrBeast has joined the cast of Super Smash Bros Ultimate in the form of a fighter mod that is an absolute must-have for fans. MrBeast is an icon of YouTube and now he’s playable in Smash. With videos amassing millions of views, a successful burger chain, and a fortune in giveaways, the content creator is one of the most popular in history.
Warzone 2 expert unveils Battle Rifle with “absurd” TTK in Season 1 Reloaded
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a top-tier Battle Rifle that dishes out “absurd” damage output at medium range. In Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate toward ARs and LMGs for medium to long-range gunfights. Weapons like the M4, RPK, TAQ-56, and Kastov 762 have already made...
OpTic Karma stuns Nadeshot and Cloakzy with “inspirational” Warzone 2 clutch
Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is one of the greatest players to ever grace Call of Duty and his most recent Warzone 2 clutch left Nadeshot and Cloakzy completely mindblown. Karma is a three-time Call of Duty World Champion and even though he’s been retired for two years he hasn’t lost a step when it comes to absolutely dominating lobbies in both traditional multiplayer and Warzone 2.
Modern Warfare 2 pros blast unannounced spawn changes ahead of CDL Major II
Modern Warfare 2 pro players, including Atlanta FaZe’s SlasheR and Boston Breach’s Beans, have criticized unannounced spawn changes ahead of the Call of Duty League Major II. Spawns are a major topic every time a new Call of Duty is released. They are incredibly difficult for devs to...
Bizarre LEGO knockoff toy steals Overwatch map artwork
A knockoff LEGO toy was spotted by Overwatch fans for stealing the artwork for the popular map Hanamura as the background for a Ninjago toy box. Knockoff toys have become quite popular over the years, especially ones that rip off the extremely popular LEGO branding. LEGO is one of the...
DangMoo makes history as first ever female League of Legends pro in Korea
Liiv SANDBOX’s team in the LCK Challengers League has signed DangMoo, marking the first time any League of Legends team in South Korea has put a female pro player on their roster. Over the past few years, there’s been a great deal of effort put into creating environments where...
Fortnite’s Sky Jellies locations and Week 4 challenge explained
The Week 4 challenges for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 recently went live, so here’s what players should know about the Sky Jellies quest. Fortnite’s weekly challenges receive a refresh every Tuesday at 6:00 AM PT. Those who complete the limited-time objectives unlock rewards in the form of hefty XP payouts.
