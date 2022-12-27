Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky receives $36 million to improve early childhood education
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten, it was announced on Thursday. During Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said,...
kentuckytoday.com
North Carolina Rep. Butterfield stepping down a little early
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Outgoing U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina is departing his post a few days early as he gears up for a new private-sector job in Washington. Butterfield, a Democrat who has represented the 1st Congressional District since 2004, said in a letter read on the House floor on Friday morning that he intended to resign at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
kentuckytoday.com
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of a law overhauling insurance coverage for mental health, new ways for parents to challenge materials used in schools and a tax credit for donating to police are among new laws taking effect Sunday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, but...
kentuckytoday.com
Western District Ky. brings in $13 million in fiscal year 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett announced the Western District of Kentucky collected $13,202,835.42in criminal and civil actions in fiscal year 2022, consisting of $5,915,754.66 collected in criminal actions and $7,287,080.76 collected in civil actions. Additionally, the Western District worked with other U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and...
kentuckytoday.com
Rhode Island's new legislative session set to begin
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Improving Rhode Island's educational system is a top priority for the governor and state legislative leaders as the General Assembly's new session begins Tuesday. Leaders of both parties said in interviews in the days leading up to the session's opening that they're concerned about educational...
kentuckytoday.com
Flu level ‘widespread’ for 10th consecutive week; 8th pediatric flu death confirmed
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky is currently reporting the state influenza activity level as “widespread” for the 10th consecutive week, with most laboratory confirmed cases occurring in children, leading to a record number of pediatric deaths for one flu season. A total of 5,046 new cases were...
kentuckytoday.com
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:42 p.m. EST
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount. PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election. They solidified another victory for Democrats who shunned election fraud conspiracies in what used to be a solidly Republican state. Mayes finished 280 votes ahead of Hamadeh, down from a lead of 511 in the original count.
