San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO Botanical Garden announces January class schedule

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
Stop by the garden on alternating Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., for Storytime in the Garden.

Residents invited to attend classes for plant and nature lovers of all ages

– Part of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s mission is its emphasis on education. The January schedule of events highlights the non-profit’s commitment to the community to deliver a lineup of offerings that focus on education, horticulture, resource conservation, nature, environmental stewardship, and art.

  • The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents Yoga on the Terrace, an immersive yoga experience led by Cheryl Wakefield, a yoga instructor of 15 years. The event will take place on the terrace in a serene outdoor setting that promotes a relaxed and tranquil mind and well-being. All ages and modalities are welcome. The classes will continue every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. In these hour-long yoga sessions, Wakefield will guide participants through a series of asana poses, breathwork, and full-body meditation designed to get the mind, body, and soul connected in a fun and expressive class. Participation is $8 per class for garden members and $10 per class for non-members. Participants bring their own mat, towel, water, and any support elements needed. If interested, register here.
  • Play, learn, and grow with SLO Botanical Garden’s Wednesday morning parent participation group, Little Acorns, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays 1/11, 1/18, and 1/25. Parents and children ages 0-2 are welcome to attend. Participants play games, sing songs, take care of the garden, and enjoy snacks together. Most of all, everyone has the opportunity to make connections with nature and with other families at the SLO Botanical Garden. Membership required, drop-in for $10 per parent per class. For more information about this program, email mollypaulick@gmail.com or millie@slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400. If interested, register here.
  • Stop by the garden on alternating Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., for Storytime in the Garden. The perfect biweekly event to get the kids out into nature, nourishing their minds and soul. For the month of January, Storytime in the Garden will occur on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24. For questions and more information, or if interested in being a reader for the program, contact Millie at (805) 541-1400 x302 or millie@slobg.org. If interested, register here.
  • Walk and talk with Founder Eve Vigil in the Botanical Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Subjects touch on the garden’s history, what’s in bloom, important maintenance – when and why – or whatever interests the group such as preparing garden beds, irrigation schedules, and more. Guests meet Eve and other horticulture enthusiasts to learn great tips and tricks for having a stunning water-frugal garden. If interested, register here.
  • Head on over to the SLO Botanical Garden on Sunday, Jan. 8, for a free family day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month, the garden will be welcoming in the new year by creating new decorations for the children’s garden. Docents will be out in the garden to talk about various exhibits and there will be fun family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the whole family and make a day of nature & exploration. There will be activities for everyone to enjoy.
  • Spend a relaxing evening learning the basics of macrame at the SLO Botanical Garden. Lindsey of Tied & True Goods, a macrame artist based here on the Central Coast, will teach this workshop on Jan. 18, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests will learn to master the basic knots and make their own macrame plant hanger, hung on driftwood found along the local coastline. All materials are provided, as well as a bubble vase and air plant that will fit perfectly in your new creation. Class size is limited. If interested, register here.
  • Focused on the mitigation of toxic stress, join Kathleen Lockyer’s class, PACE of Nature, on Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This class will focus on nature as a protective and compensatory experience that can relieve symptoms of stress, depression, and anxiety, ultimately improving overall brain health. The experience is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. This class will be held in the children’s garden and Oak Glen Pavilion. If interested, register here.

