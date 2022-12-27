ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adopted Stray Cat's Instant Bond with Little Boy Is So Full of Love

Some people just have a special touch when it comes to animals. Cats and dogs will flock to them, even if it's not their pet. It just comes naturally to them. We'd even say they're born with it.
Cat's Sweet Greeting for Mail Carrier Is Too Cute to Resist

A lot of dogs aren't too crazy about their mail carrier, no matter how many treats the mail carrier gives them. That's why we are on total team cat today after seeing this sweet feline all excited to see her neighborhood mailman.
Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her

Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
Dogs' Pitiful Reactions to Their New Sister Are Just Priceless

Bringing home a new fur sibling for your pet might seem like a great idea, but you can never truly predict how your buddy will react. Some introductions are filled to the bring with excitement, but others are a little less than thrilling. For these pups, though--the word 'standoffish' comes to mind.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.

