The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Bringing home a new fur sibling for your pet might seem like a great idea, but you can never truly predict how your buddy will react. Some introductions are filled to the bring with excitement, but others are a little less than thrilling. For these pups, though--the word 'standoffish' comes to mind.

20 DAYS AGO