Little Girl's Instant Bond with 'Depressed' Shelter Cat Tugs at the Heartstrings

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you ever needed an example of love at first sight, we have the video for you. This love is a little different. It's a love between a little girl and a shelter cat.
Cat's Sweet Greeting for Mail Carrier Is Too Cute to Resist

A lot of dogs aren't too crazy about their mail carrier, no matter how many treats the mail carrier gives them. That's why we are on total team cat today after seeing this sweet feline all excited to see her neighborhood mailman.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...

