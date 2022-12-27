Read full article on original website
Little Girl's Instant Bond with 'Depressed' Shelter Cat Tugs at the Heartstrings
If you ever needed an example of love at first sight, we have the video for you. This love is a little different. It's a love between a little girl and a shelter cat.
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Cat's Sweet Greeting for Mail Carrier Is Too Cute to Resist
A lot of dogs aren't too crazy about their mail carrier, no matter how many treats the mail carrier gives them. That's why we are on total team cat today after seeing this sweet feline all excited to see her neighborhood mailman.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?. Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera. The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Owner Angry at Husband Saying It's Time to Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down Dragged
The 17-year-old dog was no longer leading a happy life, according to the Mumsnet commenter.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
A woman shared how she accidentally tormented her neighbors without even realizing it
Late-night noise, fence conflicts, and parking space feuds are all signs of a nightmare neighbor, who may quickly turn yours forever home into hell. The woman took to TikTok's @michellemeleskie account to convey her embarrassment, saying, "I just found out that I am the neighbor from hell and I feel horrible."
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
