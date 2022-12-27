Read full article on original website
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a later date, according to a Facebook post. It didn’t mention a cause of death. Cope was alone at the counter shortly before 3 a.m. on July 31 in Norco in Riverside County when a man in a ski mask came through the door, pointing a rifle and demanding: “Hands in the air! Hands in the air!” Surveillance video shows Cope firing one blast from the shotgun. The gunman fled. Surveillance cameras outside the store caught him screaming “He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!” as he got into a car and was driven away.
CBS News
72-year-old school photographer arrested for allegedly molesting children in Ontario
Officers have arrested a 72-year-old school photographer for allegedly molesting numerous children in Ontario. According to the Ontario Police Department, Philbert Hernandez is accused of molesting numerous children over several decades. At the time of the alleged sexual assaults, Hernandez worked as a photographer, employed by several firms spread across all of Southern California.
CBS News
Authorities chase down suspect accused of killing Riverside County deputy
The chase continued onto the I-15 before ending in the middle of the highway near the City of Norco. Shots were fired following the end of the pursuit and the suspect was not transported to the hospital.
CBS News
Investigation continues after Riverside sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero fatally shot
Nicole Comstock provides continued coverage from Jurupa Valley, where Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot after attempting to pull a suspect over Thursday afternoon. That suspect was shot by deputies hours later in Norco, following a lengthy pursuit.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
