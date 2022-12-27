ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 35

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County. The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
OREGON STATE
San Francisco Examiner

National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show

The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101

NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Crash Involving Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-880

OAKLAND (BCN) A crash involving an overturned big-rig early Friday morning left all lanes blocked on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 2:05 a.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the High Street off-ramp. There is no estimate for...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' again due to atmospheric river

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge came alive this weekend, thanks in large part to the atmospheric river that brought plenty of rain and heavy winds to the Bay Area. Wind gusts, which were expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to emit a whistling noise. The eerie noise first went viral on social media in June 2020,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/28: Storms expected to batter California into new year; Court denies feds request to delay hearing on Trinity River restoration agreement; Researchers around the world join forces to investigate missing snow, improve water resources modeling; and more …

Storms expected to batter California into new year. “With rain currently soaking much of Northern California, more atmospheric rivers are expected to spread across the state throughout the next week with a hope that much-needed snow will stick around. The National Weather Service Bay Area said hail and wind advisories across the San Francisco Bay Area would expire Tuesday morning. Winds with gusts of 45 mph buffeted mountain peaks and ridgetops, although some areas such as Mount Diablo, Lucas Valley and Mines Tower saw peak winds measured between 60 and 70 mph. Northern California could see isolated thunderstorms into Wednesday morning, with flood advisories expiring around 1 p.m. And it’s only the beginning. … ” Read more from the Courthouse News Service here: Storms expected to batter California into new year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch

Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy