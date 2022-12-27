Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Beavers are making a comeback in the San Francisco Bay Area
Experts say they could help combat drought conditions and foster the return of near-extinct species like coho salmon.
‘Widespread landslides’ forecast as Bay Area hills near total saturation
Bay Area hillsides will likely be saturated by sometime Friday night.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 35
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County. The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
Atmospheric river set to bring more heavy rain to San Francisco Bay Area
"East and South Bay streams and creeks are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and potentially above flood stage," the weather service warns.
National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show
The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
Bay Area tourist offered $24K in travel vouchers but says Delta rescinded offer
A Bay Area tourist was offered $24,000 worth of vouchers from Delta Airlines to give up his family's seats on an overbooked flight. But he says the airline took back the offer made after an alleged staffing mishap.
14 days of rain: Here's when the Bay Area may see a dry day
Get ready to ring in the new year with a ton of wet weather. Here's when we may see a break from the incoming parade of storms.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101
NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
rwcpulse.com
Nearly 1 out of 4 people in San Mateo County have tested positive for COVID-19
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, just under a quarter of San Mateo County residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest data from county and state health departments. As of Friday, San Mateo County has had 179,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 871 deaths...
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
SFGate
Crash Involving Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-880
OAKLAND (BCN) A crash involving an overturned big-rig early Friday morning left all lanes blocked on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 2:05 a.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the High Street off-ramp. There is no estimate for...
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' again due to atmospheric river
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge came alive this weekend, thanks in large part to the atmospheric river that brought plenty of rain and heavy winds to the Bay Area. Wind gusts, which were expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to emit a whistling noise. The eerie noise first went viral on social media in June 2020,...
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/28: Storms expected to batter California into new year; Court denies feds request to delay hearing on Trinity River restoration agreement; Researchers around the world join forces to investigate missing snow, improve water resources modeling; and more …
Storms expected to batter California into new year. “With rain currently soaking much of Northern California, more atmospheric rivers are expected to spread across the state throughout the next week with a hope that much-needed snow will stick around. The National Weather Service Bay Area said hail and wind advisories across the San Francisco Bay Area would expire Tuesday morning. Winds with gusts of 45 mph buffeted mountain peaks and ridgetops, although some areas such as Mount Diablo, Lucas Valley and Mines Tower saw peak winds measured between 60 and 70 mph. Northern California could see isolated thunderstorms into Wednesday morning, with flood advisories expiring around 1 p.m. And it’s only the beginning. … ” Read more from the Courthouse News Service here: Storms expected to batter California into new year.
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
Comments / 1