Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard to host 4th annual free New Year’s Eve luncheon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just before we ring in 2023, a Bryan woman known for her generosity is hosting a free lunch for those in need. Gloria Kennard is no stranger to giving back to our community. Kennard just finished hosting her 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for Brazos Valley residents. She told KBTX her idea to do a New Year’s meal came four years ago and has stuck ever since.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD surpassed its $80,000 fundraising goal for Bryan ISD Build. Several fundraisers helped to raise enough money for the Quintero-Mendez household and its three generations who were living in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house. Thanks to the Bryan ISD family and Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, the...
KBTX.com
New Year’s Eve firework safety: what you can and can’t do
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the New Year sits only a few days away, officials are urging people to stay cautious when using fireworks. According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were nearly a dozen firework-related deaths in the nation in 2021. They also claim there were an estimated 11,500 people injured in incidents involving fireworks.
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Eyewitness
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Melanie Tieperman and her son were driving home from school on May 12 when she saw a wrecked Texas Department of Public Safety transport on the side of Highway 7. TDCJ buses are a common sight in Centerville, a small town of fewer than 1,000 people...
KBTX.com
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers offering $20 vouchers to 250 Uber customers for NYE
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are helping everyone get home responsibly and safely this weekend by giving away $5,000 in Uber vouchers for New Year’s Eve. The vouchers are worth $20 and can be applied to rides in the Bryan-College Station, Tyler, Waco, Killeen, and Austin...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sadberry Intermediate is Bryan ISD’s newest intermediate school that will open in August 2023. The family of O.W. Sadberry has been involved throughout the construction. “I’m overwhelmed,” Halcyon Watkins, O.W. Sadberry’s daughter, said. “I said, well, they’ve brought him back to life. It’s not just...
KBTX.com
Law enforcement agencies preparing for increase in drunk drivers during New year’s weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A lot of celebrating will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday as people ring in 2023. Law enforcement agencies like the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say with the number of festivities taking place, they are expecting to see an increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related accidents.
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Expert
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
KBTX.com
From The Ground Up: Solving agricultual issues through the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students have come together to learn about agriculture through a program inspired by the father of the green revolution. The Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program kicked off this past November. Extension Programs Specialist Dottie Goebel, Ph.D, says they hope it keeps the future of agriculture in good hands.
KBTX.com
‘They’ve earned this’ efforts continue to establish Veteran Treatment Court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans organizations from across Brazos County have renewed their efforts to establish a specialty veterans treatment court in the county. Texas is home to more than 1.4 million veterans, the most of any state, and nearly one-third of veterans across the country end up in the criminal justice system. Studies show that veterans are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated than non-veterans.
KBTX.com
Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
Navasota Examiner
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam that could be affecting residents in Brazos County. There is someone pretending to be a detective or investigator with the sheriff’s office that is calling and asking to submit money or gift card numbers to pay an outstanding warrant.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners pledge to continue to discuss mental health and veterans court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners did not take action on implementing a mental health or veterans court at their meeting Wednesday morning. Instead Commissioners decided to plan a future workshop to gather more information. Commissioners were in agreement a mental health court and a veterans court would be...
KBTX.com
College Station City Council approves budget to demolish former nursing home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, Unlimited Potential, is one step closer to moving into its new campus in College Station. During a meeting on Dec. 8, the College Station City Council approved spending up to $345,000 to remove the former nursing home complex located on Anderson Street. They say...
KBTX.com
Bryan man identified as suspect who shot Bryan PD officer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police have released the name of the person they say shot an officer late Thursday night. Investigators say Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, is wanted in connection with the incident. He was last seen driving an orange 2004 Mustang with Texas license plate RMH 3615. The...
KBTX.com
Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County
TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road. A fence line was also damaged in the fire. Firefighters say it began...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
Comments / 0