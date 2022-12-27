ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard to host 4th annual free New Year’s Eve luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just before we ring in 2023, a Bryan woman known for her generosity is hosting a free lunch for those in need. Gloria Kennard is no stranger to giving back to our community. Kennard just finished hosting her 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for Brazos Valley residents. She told KBTX her idea to do a New Year’s meal came four years ago and has stuck ever since.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

New Year’s Eve firework safety: what you can and can’t do

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the New Year sits only a few days away, officials are urging people to stay cautious when using fireworks. According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were nearly a dozen firework-related deaths in the nation in 2021. They also claim there were an estimated 11,500 people injured in incidents involving fireworks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

RECKLESS: The Eyewitness

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Melanie Tieperman and her son were driving home from school on May 12 when she saw a wrecked Texas Department of Public Safety transport on the side of Highway 7. TDCJ buses are a common sight in Centerville, a small town of fewer than 1,000 people...
CENTERVILLE, TX
Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

RECKLESS: The Expert

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

‘They’ve earned this’ efforts continue to establish Veteran Treatment Court

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans organizations from across Brazos County have renewed their efforts to establish a specialty veterans treatment court in the county. Texas is home to more than 1.4 million veterans, the most of any state, and nearly one-third of veterans across the country end up in the criminal justice system. Studies show that veterans are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated than non-veterans.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Christmas ends, naughty list begins

A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam that could be affecting residents in Brazos County. There is someone pretending to be a detective or investigator with the sheriff’s office that is calling and asking to submit money or gift card numbers to pay an outstanding warrant.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man identified as suspect who shot Bryan PD officer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police have released the name of the person they say shot an officer late Thursday night. Investigators say Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, is wanted in connection with the incident. He was last seen driving an orange 2004 Mustang with Texas license plate RMH 3615. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County

TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road. A fence line was also damaged in the fire. Firefighters say it began...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy