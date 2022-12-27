ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Sights and Sounds From Day 1 Of Pressers for UGA vs OSU

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

The media availibilities have kicked off for the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia and we have all of the sites and sounds you need to see and here from the first day's events leading up to Saturday's matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

The morning started with offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Emeka Ebuka.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Press Conference (; 23:22)
Ohio State QB, CJ Stroud

"One of the impressions is that they have a lot of tremendous players. A lot of the time, when you put on the great teams, you feel the tape. It's going to be a fistfight every play. I have a lot of respect for the structure and the culture of how they play." - Kevin Wilson on Georgia's defense

Up next was offensive lineman Paris Johnson, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Chip Traynum.

Marvin Harrison Jr and Paris Johnson Preview Georgia Football (; 10:51)
WR, Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Georgia players and coaches were up next, with Co-DC Will Muschamp, Safety Chris Smith, and linebacker Smael Mondon and Chaz Chambliss joined the stage.

Will Muschamp and Georgia Defenders Preview Ohio State (; 15:25)

"He's an elite passer. He can make all the throws; he puts the balls in catchable areas. He has legs and athleticism to evade the rush. The No. 1 thing that jumps off the tape is his ability to throw the football." - Will Muschamp on CJ Stroud

And finally, Co-DC Glenn Schumann, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and defensive tackle Zion Logue joined the stage.

Georgia DC Glenn Schumann Previews Ohio State (; 9:47)
DawgsDaily

