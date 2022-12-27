ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to state charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- The man charged in the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pled not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and other state charges. The video in the player above is from a previous report. David DePape had previously pleaded not guilty to federal attempted kidnapping and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy