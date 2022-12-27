Read full article on original website
Related
boldsky.com
What Is The Difference Between Bhaqavatham And Shrimad Bhagavad Gita
Bhagavatham and Bhagavad Gita are two texts with a common theme, of Lord Krishna and his divine leelas and his discourse. Both are Moksha Shastras, the disciplines that lead one towards moksha. The Bhagavatha is more about Bhakti whereas Bhagavad Gita is a collection of all possible upanishadic insights. Read on to know more.
Mahatma Gandhi Was Not the Man We Think He Was (Opinion)
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, more commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi or just Gandhi, is among the most famous activists of all time. He worked tirelessly to help the Indians get independence from oppressive British colonialism. He led a simple and exemplary life and died as a hero. However, as critics now analyze deeper into the life of Gandhi, they are finding a relatively dark side of the Indian hero. Let’s take a deeper look into the dark side of Gandhi:
newbooksnetwork.com
Hindu Nationalism and the Politics of Lord Parshuram
In this episode, we focus the use of religious myths, icons and deities in Hindu nationalist politics in India. More specifically, we discuss the political invocation of Lord Parshuram, a deity in the Hindu pantheon who has, in recent years, become more visible as a mobilizing political symbol for the Hindu nationalist movement. But who is Lord Parshuram? Why has he now become politically salient? And what does his politicization tell us about Hindu nationalist politics in India today? We look for answers to these questions in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Goa, where Lord Parshuram has recently been a focal point for political contestation and conflict along caste and religious lines.
boldsky.com
Story Of Urmila From Ramayana And Her Sacrifice
Even if it is an ant, or an elephant, both of them have their contribution to make to the society they live in. The sacrifices, be it small or big, deserve appreciation and recognition so that the contributor gets his due share of justice. It also shows greatness on the part of the person who recognizes merit. Overall, merit has to be recognised in anyone, small or big. Our ancestors taught us through fables, and moral stories, how important it is to acknowledge the merit or good deeds of others. Rama, in the famous Ramayana epic or yore, carries it out himself in order to set a precedence for those who follow him.
In Kolkata’s ancient festivals, I saw a very modern mix of myth and politics
This photo of a pandal or marquee was taken on my phone from the car window as we passed through Dover Terrace in south Kolkata, India. Dover Terrace is a middle- and upper-middle-class area, but just over here there’s a slum. So the Kali Puja festivities, which this marquee was at the centre of, were primarily participated in by working-class people who anyway treat parts of the road as their drawing room, so that cars need to negotiate this brief, congested stretch regardless of whether it’s hosting festivities.
The Jewish Press
Torah Shorts: Parshat Vayigash: Utter Confusion
Joseph, in his role as Viceroy of Egypt, and still unrecognized by his brothers, has orchestrated an elaborate charade to implicate their younger brother, Benjamin, in the theft of his silver goblet. Joseph announces that Benjamin will remain in Egypt as Joseph’s slave and that the other brothers are free to return home to their father Jacob in Canaan.
newbooksnetwork.com
Sorting out the History of the Bible We Have
Matthew Thomas, theologian and biblical scholar, explains how the Bible got to be the Bible, how confident we can be in its historicity, and on what authority we can trust such judgments. We talk about the languages of the Scripture and their transmission over time, and how we see the emergence of the documents that would later become the Bible already in first-century Christian communities.
maloriesadventures.com
We See God in the Chances that Exist Around Us (Why I Study Consciousness)
Since the dawn of time, we humans have sought to find a greater purpose in our existence. Unlike most other animals out there, we find comfort in knowing that there could be something greater than us that needs us to fulfill a purpose, and we jump at the opportunity to be more than just a person living out a small life without reason. We long to create purpose for ourselves, to find the value in our own consciousness, in whatever way necessary, so we can feel needed and relevant. And the second we feel helpless, we turn to the ‘god /s’ to try and foretell what is to come.
Comments / 0