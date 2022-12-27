ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte is not available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday. Boutte, who is eligible for the 2023 NFL draft, remains enrolled at LSU for the spring semester, Kelly said. A social media post by Boutte in early December indicated that he intended to remain at LSU for the 2023 season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO