Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
Yardbarker
NFL Week 17: Picks and preview
Week 17 arrives with two playoff spots up for grabs in the AFC and three in the NFC. The Bills, Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, and Chiefs have all secured playoff spots in the AFC, while the Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings, and 49ers have matched the feat in the NFC. Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, and Houston? They’re all formally finished. The same goes for the Rams, Falcons, Cardinals, and Bears. Jacksonville and Tennessee play meaningless games this week; their Week 18 showdown will determine the AFC South champion regardless of this week’s results. The Carolina Panthers – yes, I’m serious – control their own destiny in the NFC South. If they win out, they’re in at 8-9. The Dolphins are suddenly flagging and need a win, something that would eliminate multiple AFC teams from the picture. Our wonderful, majestic Detroit Lions ran into a brick wall against the Panthers, and now the battle for the final wild-card spot in the NFC looks like a free-for-all. Washington has pole position, but the Commanders have quarterback problems. Oh, and J.J. Watt is hanging them up after this season. We’ll see him in a gold jacket in five years. In any event, there are too many clinching scenarios to lay out here, so let’s just get to the games, which Nathaniel Hackett will get to watch like the rest of us.
Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors
Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
Sweet Revenge: Master & Protégé Duel as Seahawks, Jets Face Off in Elimination Game
Headlined by the first-ever matchup pitting Pete Carroll against Robert Saleh, numerous players and coaches will be looking to defeat their former team in a high stakes situation when the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets in a pivotal Week 17 contest.
Wild rumor emerges about Tom Brady and Sean Payton
Tom Brady and Sean Payton have yet to make any firm statements about their respective NFL futures, but there are apparently some who believe the two are interested in working together next season. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday that there is a growing sense around the NFL that Payton could return... The post Wild rumor emerges about Tom Brady and Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Three Players to Watch for Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl
If Mississippi State hopes to beat the Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl, the Bulldogs need to account for a talented rushing attack and an aggressive defense.
Patriots LB Endorses Jerod Mayo for NFL Head Coach: 'Intellect and Wisdom'
In the midst of a breakout season, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche had high praise for head coach candidate Jerod Mayo.
Comments / 0