ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Accident on Lone Oak Road now clear

PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Semi tanker overturned on US 62 west of Paducah

A semi tanker truck has overturned this morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker is carrying a load of fuel that will have to be offloaded before the semi can be uprighted and removed. For now, a single lane is open and flaggers will...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
MINER, MO
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Livingston County cleared

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - It could take a bit, but traffic flow should improve on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. Added sunshine and the clearing of a multiple-vehicle crash will help drivers get to their destinations without taking a detour. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, the crash...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Truck hits horse and buggy near Mayfield, injures two

A collision involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy happened on KY 80 in Graves County south of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy and truck were traveling in the same direction when the truck hit the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to flip and throw out two men.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Heavy rains possible today, Monday with some flooding concerns

The National Weather Service in Paducah is still watching for repeated rounds of widespread rain today and tonight, and then again on Monday through Tuesday that could bring more than four inches of rain to parts of our area. The unsettled weather pattern today could contain embedded thunderstorms that could...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam

BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says

EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy