wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road now clear
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi tanker overturned on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck has overturned this morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker is carrying a load of fuel that will have to be offloaded before the semi can be uprighted and removed. For now, a single lane is open and flaggers will...
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County schools damaged in holiday winter storm, staff scramble to clean up
BENTON, KY — Local school districts are seeing fallout from the severe winter storm that moved through the region around the Christmas holiday, leaving two Benton schools scrambling to try and open in time. In Marshall County, at least five schools suffered damage from frozen sprinkler pipes that burst.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash involving buggy restricts KY 80 to one lane at Cuba Road in Graves County
MAYFIELD, KY — A crash involving a passenger vehicle and buggy is restricting Kentucky 80 to one lane near the Cuba Road intersection at the south edge of Mayfield, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Monday release, crews expect the restriction to end around noon. The KYTC...
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KFVS12
Mayfield man arrested by Paducah Police in case of shots fired in early December
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man has been arrested in a case of shots fired in downtown Paducah. Police have taken 24-year-old Dewayne Gammons into custody for the incident that happened earlier this month. The shots were fired on Sunday, December 4 on the 400 block of Broadway in...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
KFVS12
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Livingston County cleared
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - It could take a bit, but traffic flow should improve on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. Added sunshine and the clearing of a multiple-vehicle crash will help drivers get to their destinations without taking a detour. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, the crash...
westkentuckystar.com
Truck hits horse and buggy near Mayfield, injures two
A collision involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy happened on KY 80 in Graves County south of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy and truck were traveling in the same direction when the truck hit the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to flip and throw out two men.
westkentuckystar.com
Heavy rains possible today, Monday with some flooding concerns
The National Weather Service in Paducah is still watching for repeated rounds of widespread rain today and tonight, and then again on Monday through Tuesday that could bring more than four inches of rain to parts of our area. The unsettled weather pattern today could contain embedded thunderstorms that could...
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
KFVS12
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
Jackson Fire and Rescue said the Missouri State fire Marshal was called in to investigate, because it was a commercial fire and the high dollar amount of items lost/damaged. According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve. Benton Ky. Police:...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says
EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
