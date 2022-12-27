ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL

J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
New York Post

‘Lane Kiffin is my wife’: ESPN announcer breaks down angry Texas Bowl scene

Ian Fitzsimmons may have some explaining to do when he gets home. The ESPN announcer made an interesting comparison about a furious Lane Kiffin during the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “I’ve had my wife yell at me at times and it looks like that right now,” Fitzsimmons said. “That referee is me and Lane Kiffin is my wife. I mean, it is getting nasty right now on the Ole Miss sideline. I don’t know what Lane Kiffin is upset about, but he is angrier than a disturbed hornet.” Kiffin would reveal exactly what he was upset about after the 42-25 defeat to...
LUBBOCK, TX
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30

On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee Titans quarterback, impressed everyone with his first career NFL start on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. So was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. The couple prefers to keep their romantic life private. Jocelyn maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. Therefore, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

J.J. Watt gifts Cardinals rookie a signed jersey

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa got out of wisdom teeth surgery to Watt's retirement news. Luketa wanted a jersey and no amount of post-op recovery was going to stop him from asking.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Punishment Decision

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown revealed has was punished for showing up late to a team meeting. Brown was added to the injury report Thursday with a groin injury and was listed as questionable after Friday's practice. The wide receiver was not in the starting lineup and ended up playing under 70-percent of offensive snaps.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Was Evacuated This Morning Due To Fire

A construction fire broke out at the Caesar’s Superdome this morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The NOFD confirmed the one-alarm fire in a tweet earlier today, revealing that it was a "construction fire in the walls." The building was evacuated as firefighters put out the blaze.
ALABAMA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY

