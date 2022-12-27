Read full article on original website
JJ Watt’s Wife, Kealia, Reacts to His Retirement Announcement
She couldn’t help but sing her husband’s praises after the big decision.
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL
J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
Look: Cris Collinsworth's Reaction To JJ Watt's Announcement Goes Viral
Longtime defensive end J.J. Watt shocked the NFL world on Tuesday when he announced his retirement from football. Tributes to Watt, who is currently playing his second season with the Arizona Cardinals after 10 with the Houston Texans, have since poured in on social media. One of the funnier ones ...
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing inside...
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
Ten umpires are retiring this week, and former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wondered aloud whether it's related to MLB's upcoming rule changes.
‘Lane Kiffin is my wife’: ESPN announcer breaks down angry Texas Bowl scene
Ian Fitzsimmons may have some explaining to do when he gets home. The ESPN announcer made an interesting comparison about a furious Lane Kiffin during the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “I’ve had my wife yell at me at times and it looks like that right now,” Fitzsimmons said. “That referee is me and Lane Kiffin is my wife. I mean, it is getting nasty right now on the Ole Miss sideline. I don’t know what Lane Kiffin is upset about, but he is angrier than a disturbed hornet.” Kiffin would reveal exactly what he was upset about after the 42-25 defeat to...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30
On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee Titans quarterback, impressed everyone with his first career NFL start on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. So was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. The couple prefers to keep their romantic life private. Jocelyn maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. Therefore, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
Bills QB Josh Allen Downplaying Matchup vs. Bengals, Joe Burrow?
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be nothing more than the next game on the schedule for the Buffalo Bills ... or so it seems.
J.J. Watt gifts Cardinals rookie a signed jersey
Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa got out of wisdom teeth surgery to Watt's retirement news. Luketa wanted a jersey and no amount of post-op recovery was going to stop him from asking.
Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Starting Quarterback For Patriots Game
The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this weekend. On Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. As a result, veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami against the Patriots in Week...
NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Punishment Decision
Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown revealed has was punished for showing up late to a team meeting. Brown was added to the injury report Thursday with a groin injury and was listed as questionable after Friday's practice. The wide receiver was not in the starting lineup and ended up playing under 70-percent of offensive snaps.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
Look: NFL Stadium Was Evacuated This Morning Due To Fire
A construction fire broke out at the Caesar’s Superdome this morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The NOFD confirmed the one-alarm fire in a tweet earlier today, revealing that it was a "construction fire in the walls." The building was evacuated as firefighters put out the blaze.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Look: Ohio State Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message On Being An Underdog vs. Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
