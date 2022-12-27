Read full article on original website
Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois. CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People (Sorento, IL) — Today, former Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore released a statement calling Attorney General Kwame Raoul a liar. Much of DeVore’s recent race for the seat centered around the unconstitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. He stated:
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
newschannel20.com
Governor Pritzker orders all state owned & occupied buildings flags to fly half-staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Central Management Services received notice from Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Brian Rehnberg of the North Park Fire Department.
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
MyStateline.com
Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
wglc.net
Illinois to recognize new state symbols in 2023
SPRINGFIELD – A new snake and a new rock will be added to the state list of official symbols in 2023. Gentry Heiple, a seventh grader at Carterville Junior High campaigned to have the eastern milksnake named the official state snake. Two groups of students from Pleasantdale Middle School and Maplebrook Elementary School petitioned to have dolostone named the official state rock of Illinois. The bills making the choices official passed the Illinois House in 2022.
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
wgnradio.com
The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade will be the first to feature a float from Illinois
Daniel Thomas, Spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. For the first time in 134 years, a float from Illinois will be featured in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Daniel gives listeners an idea of what kind of representation Illinois will have in the parade on January 2, 2023 premiering on NBC5 and ABC7 at 10am CST.
New bill says 90 credits needed for Illinois classrooms
Starting next year, substitute teachers in Illinois will not be required to have a degree to get into the classroom according to House Bill 4798.
vandaliaradio.com
Statement from State Senator Jason Plummer on the SAFE-T Act Ruling
SPRINGFIELD –State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement after parts of the SAFE-T Act were ruled unconstitutional by a circuit court. “It is good news for the people of Illinois and the law enforcement community that Illinois courts are challenging the egregious and dangerous mistakes of the Governor and his allies in the legislature. While there is no doubt more to come, I applaud the decision of this court, and will stand firm with the millions of Illinoisans who simply want to live in safe communities.”
NBC Chicago
More Than 180 New Illinois Laws Will Go Into Effect in 2023. Here's The Full List
From guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, to a student helpline, to establishing a state snake, nearly 200 new laws will go into effect in Illinois at the start of 2023. In total, 187 new laws will go into effect in 2023, with the majority...
wmay.com
Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois’ minimum wage to increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn
HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
