Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program

New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday

(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan

Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Livonia pharmacist combines ingredients to create medications amid children's pain relief medicine shortages

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - As many Michiganders have challenges finding popular medications, compounding pharmacies have been the remedy. At I-Pharmacy in Livonia, pharmacist Rudy Najm is combining ingredients to create medications, a process known as compounding. By doing this, he can make medicines that are in short supply, including children's pain relief medications.
LIVONIA, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try

Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield police looking for teen runaway

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Native son honored in Pontiac

Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
PONTIAC, MI
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

