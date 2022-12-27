Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program
New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday
(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.
Detroit ‘Castle’ For Sale is Part Medieval Times, Part Haunted House
I genuinely don't know what to think about this home in Detroit. It's HUGE, yes, and obviously, the areas that the realtors want to focus on are kind of cleaned up, and REALLY featured heavily. But the rest of this home is VERY strange, and a hodgepodge of modern, ancient, and every era in between.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan
Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
fox2detroit.com
Instagram scam sends tattoo customers to random woman's Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield woman says an online scammer is taking money for tattoo orders in advance, then sending the victims to her house. She's not an ink artist and has no idea who is behind it. "Karma, Karma coming for you," said Tionna Crawford. And you...
fox2detroit.com
How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist combines ingredients to create medications amid children's pain relief medicine shortages
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - As many Michiganders have challenges finding popular medications, compounding pharmacies have been the remedy. At I-Pharmacy in Livonia, pharmacist Rudy Najm is combining ingredients to create medications, a process known as compounding. By doing this, he can make medicines that are in short supply, including children's pain relief medications.
Neighbors grieve man killed by morning house fire in Detroit
Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning.
Barber helps Detroit student bullied over his hair, making him skip class
We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try
Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
mynspr.org
Rooted in Motown, Detroit style skating rolls on into the next generation
Angie McClendon has been roller skating since she was 5 years old. Now 61, she's a veteran of the Detroit skating community. McClendon is a Detroit style skater – every move is rhythmic, following and matching a beat. "Everything is in sync because it's from the Motown era," McClendon explains.
The Oakland Press
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
fox2detroit.com
Firefighters rescue injured worker by rappelling him off 5-story building in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Southfield Fire Department made a daring rescue Thursday after a worker was injured on the top of a five-story building. "I've trained for 16 years for it, but it's the first time I've been on duty when we've had one," said Lt. Zach McKee. "Every day is different."
The Oakland Press
Native son honored in Pontiac
Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
2023 New Year's Eve events in metro Detroit: What to know
Wrap up the year at one of these metro Detroit New Year's Eve events on Saturday night. With parties, live music, games, and more — there's something for everyone looking to celebrate. NYE 2023 Resolution Ball - The Masonic in Detroit. Known as one of the largest Midwest New...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Waterfalls throughout the building’: Frozen pipes devastate Eastpointe program for young mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program that helps struggling young mothers desperately needs help from the community. Gianna’s House in Eastpointe is a home for pregnant young women who need care during and after pregnancy. It opened three years ago in a former convent next to Saint Veronica’s Church.
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
