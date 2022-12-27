Read full article on original website
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
fox2detroit.com
Buffalo hit hard by deadly winter 'bomb cyclone': How we can help
FOX 2 (WJBK) - It was a Christmas weekend few will forget across part of the country - including in Michigan and down the road in Buffalo, New York. The city, just a few hours away, is still slowly shoveling and melting out of unimaginable conditions. "Buffalo got everything predicted...
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
fox2detroit.com
Top stories of 2022; exciting developments in Detroit to watch
In our first part, the panel examines some of the biggest Metro Detroit stories of 2022 and the sad throughline of mental illness that played a role in many. In the second part, our next panel talks about the exciting changes happening in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
awesomemitten.com
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Detroit ‘Castle’ For Sale is Part Medieval Times, Part Haunted House
I genuinely don't know what to think about this home in Detroit. It's HUGE, yes, and obviously, the areas that the realtors want to focus on are kind of cleaned up, and REALLY featured heavily. But the rest of this home is VERY strange, and a hodgepodge of modern, ancient, and every era in between.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
fox2detroit.com
Southwest Detroit fire kills man
A man is dead after his Southwest Detroit man's house caught fire. He was the only one home at the time of the fire.
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
fox2detroit.com
How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
fox2detroit.com
Burst pipes flood Eastpointe home for young and expecting mothers
Gianna House, a home that helps young mothers and those who are expecting, now needs help after pipes broke during the freezing weekend. The building was flooded and multiple floors were damaged as water trickled down from the third floor.
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
fox2detroit.com
'His car is in a sinkhole': Man pulls self from car stuck in flooded hole in Detroit street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old is in the hospital after his car fell into a sinkhole right here in Detroit. Tuesday morning, Christian Shannon was driving in the city heading to his grandmother's house when she received a call from his mom. "Is Christian home? No, because his...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic michigan hot tub suites & hotel in-room jetted tubs
We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
